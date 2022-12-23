Christmas holidays : Supermarket opening hours in Bonn

Stores are only allowed to be open until 2 p.m. on December 24 in Bonn. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday this year, and this means that most supermarkets will be open on this day. We give an overview of supermarket opening hours over the Christmas holidays.

There tends to be a lot going on in supermarkets during the Christmas season. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday. This means that people in Bonn can still make a quick run on December 24 if they are short of groceries for the holidays. After that, it will not be possible to buy groceries until the Tuesday after Christmas.

These are the opening hours of supermarkets in Bonn on Christmas Eve

Stores can decide individually whether to open on Christmas Eve during the daytime. According to the NRW Opening Hours Act, stores in the region must close by 2 p.m. at the latest. Since December 25 falls on a Sunday, all stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Rewe: On Christmas Eve, REWE stores close at 2 p.m. at the latest. Customers can check online what time the stores in Bonn open on Christmas Eve

The Penny store, which also belongs to the Rewe Group, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The other Penny stores also close at 2 p.m. at the latest.

The Penny store, which also belongs to the Rewe Group, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The other Penny stores also close at 2 p.m. at the latest. Edeka: Each Edeka store can decide for itself when it will open and close. In Endenich and also on the Hardtberg, the stores are both Edeka Vogl. On Christmas Eve, customers can do their shopping there from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. - in other words, an hour earlier than usual, so that the flow of shoppers can be spread out somewhat. On Bornheimer Strasse, as well as in Alfter, Beuel, Dottendorf and Bad Godesberg, the Edeka Mohr supermarkets will also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 24. From 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Edeka Lange on Mirecourtstrasse in Beuel will be open. Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstrasse will also be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the store.

Each Edeka store can decide for itself when it will open and close. In Endenich and also on the Hardtberg, the stores are both Edeka Vogl. On Christmas Eve, customers can do their shopping there from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. - in other words, an hour earlier than usual, so that the flow of shoppers can be spread out somewhat. On Bornheimer Strasse, as well as in Alfter, Beuel, Dottendorf and Bad Godesberg, the Edeka Mohr supermarkets will also be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 24. From 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Edeka Lange on Mirecourtstrasse in Beuel will be open. Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstrasse will also be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the store.

Aldi stores in Bonn will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, the company's press office reports. This does not include the branch on Poststrasse, which will open one hour later at 9 am. The opening hours on Christmas Eve can also be looked up online for each store in Bonn

Kaufland on Oppelner Strasse in Bonn-Tannenbusch will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Almost all Lidl stores will be open from 7 a.m. on December 24, writes the Lidl Germany press office. The closing times are based on the NRW Opening Hours Act, which states that stores must close by 2 p.m. at the latest on Christmas Eve. The detailed opening hours will soon be visible on a sign at the entrance to each store and will also be available on the website

Netto: The Netto and Netto City stores in Bonn will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.