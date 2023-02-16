Opening hours on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag : Supermarket opening hours over Carnival

Bonn Many supermarkets in Bonn change their opening hours over the Carnival days, others are open like normal, some close down altogether. Here is an overview of the opening hours of supermarkets in Bonn.

Whether it's essential food or the last drinks for your own carnival party, it's not just the carnival revelers who need to replenish their supplies in the refrigerator on carnival days. While some supermarkets are open as normal, some change the opening hours of their stores on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag or even keep the doors closed altogether.

Edeka

The Edeka Mohr store on Bornheimer Strasse in Bonn will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht, and customers can shop there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Rosenmontag. The Edeka Mohr store on Lievelingsweg in Bonn will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Shrove Monday.

The Edeka in Dottendorf will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Rosenmontag. The Edeka at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz in Bonn is closed on Weiberfastnacht. On Shrove Monday it is open until 2 pm. Edeka Bachem on Sternenburgstrasse is open until 2 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht and until 1 p.m. on Rosenmontag.

Rewe

The Rewe supermarket on Friedensplatz in Bonn has special opening hours for Carnival. On Thursday, the doors open as usual at 7 a.m., but close as early as 4 p.m. Customers will also be faced with closed doors as the parade rolls through the city center on Shrove Monday. The situation is different at the Heerstrasse branch. The store in the old town is open from 7 a.m., until 6 p.m. on Weiberfastnacht and until 12 p.m. on Rosenmontag.

The Rewe store on Kölnstrasse is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday.

The Weberstrasse branch will be open during normal opening hours. The Rewe supermarkets in Beuel will also not change their opening hours over Carnival.

Aldi

There are no changes in the opening hours of Aldi stores in Bonn on Carnival days. All stores will be open regularly from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Penny

There are hardly any changes to opening hours on Carnival at the six Penny stores in the city area. Only the Frankenbad store in Bonn will be closed on Shrove Monday.

Lidl

The Carnival days have no effect on the branches of Lidl. Opening hours remain the same.

Kaufland

Stores will be open like normal from 7 am to 10 pm over the carnival days at the Kaufland in bonn-Tannenbusch.