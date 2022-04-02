Car manufacturer : Supply shortage leads to short-time work at Ford in Cologne

A Ford sign at the plant. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Cologne. Due to supply bottlenecks, the carmaker Ford is again shutting down its production. Short-time work has been ordered for the coming week, and the Fiesta production lines will come to a standstill, a Ford spokeswoman said on Friday.

It did not name any specific reasons. According to “Bild” newspaper, it is due to components that a supplier in Ukraine manufactures and now cannot deliver as ordered for the time being because of the war. Among other things, it concerns cable bundles. In addition, semiconductors from Asia continue to be a scarce commodity - which is why the car company had to suspend its production several times last year.

This week, the Fiesta production workforce was on short-time work for three days. It is expected to continue throughout the coming week. After that, there will be two weeks of Easter vacations, and the plant will not produce any Fiestas anyway - that had already been decided beforehand. On April 25, Fiesta production could be ramped up again.