Earthquake catastrophe Support offered to Morocco from Bonn and the surrounding region

Bünyamin Yilmaz from Bad Honnef, who with his fellow campaigner Canan Durna from Cologne had already initiated a private relief campaign after the earthquake catastrophe in Syria and Turkey, asked for donations for Morocco as early as Friday. In their stockroom in Kalk, which the city of Cologne made available to them after the earthquake in February, they are now collecting things like tents, sleeping bags, baby food, medicine and hygiene articles for Morocco. And just like six months ago, they want to escort a transport to the disaster region. He knows from the people in Turkey "what it's like to lose everything from one day to the next", says Yilmaz. That's why he wants to help again - "even though I've never been to Morocco and don't know anyone there," says the 21-year-old. This Tuesday, Durna wants to clarify organisational matters with the Moroccan Consul General in Düsseldorf.