Earthquake catastrophe Support offered to Morocco from Bonn and the surrounding region
Bonn · In and around Bonn there are several ideas to support the survivors of the earthquake disaster in Morocco. Aid organisations are still monitoring the situation.
With the GA in his ear, he calls his sister-in-law Fatima in Agadir. From talking to two aunts in the mountains, she knows that "80 percent of the mud-built houses have simply disappeared", the relative reports. The aunts reported that a woman had died, and five children were injured, but also that there were many more dead in small villages. On Monday afternoon, the government delivered the first tents so that the survivors would no longer have to sleep outside.
El Hasnaoui has taken the disaster as an opportunity to raise money with two entrepreneur friends to support people living there in the region. "We want to visit families there personally and see that aid reaches people who need it," he says.
Youssef Mrabet is still reeling from the horror of the disaster three days later. His parents' house in the old town of Marrakech is still standing, says the owner of Bistro Le Petit Marrakech on Kölnstraße in Bonn. The house dates to the 14th century and its walls are about 80 centimetres thick. Many other houses have collapsed, friends have died, and others are still missing. He wants to join in a fundraising campaign of friends, he reports.
MSV considers fund-raising campaign
Bünyamin Yilmaz from Bad Honnef, who with his fellow campaigner Canan Durna from Cologne had already initiated a private relief campaign after the earthquake catastrophe in Syria and Turkey, asked for donations for Morocco as early as Friday. In their stockroom in Kalk, which the city of Cologne made available to them after the earthquake in February, they are now collecting things like tents, sleeping bags, baby food, medicine and hygiene articles for Morocco. And just like six months ago, they want to escort a transport to the disaster region. He knows from the people in Turkey "what it's like to lose everything from one day to the next", says Yilmaz. That's why he wants to help again - "even though I've never been to Morocco and don't know anyone there," says the 21-year-old. This Tuesday, Durna wants to clarify organisational matters with the Moroccan Consul General in Düsseldorf.
The Moroccan Sports and Cultural Club (MSV) Bonn, which plays in the district league, is discussing a charity campaign. "We could perhaps invite a higher-class opponent and donate the proceeds," says Bouchra Söner-Gaddih, coach and sporting director of the women's and girls' teams, who came up with the idea. The football association in Bonn has already pledged its support, says the Moroccan-born coach. At the weekend's matches, the MSV had worn black armbands and observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the catastrophe.
300,000 euros from the Archdiocese of Cologne for Morocco
The Bonn-based aid organisations Welthungerhilfe and Help - Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe do not have their own aid structures or partner organisations in Morocco. They are assessing and monitoring the situation, say spokespersons. The organisation Care, which is also based in Bonn, refers to Care Morocco's own aid structure. Instead of focusing on education and economic empowerment as before, the focus there is now on emergency aid and psychological support.
The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), which is also based in Bonn, is still preparing for a mission, according to a spokesperson. This means that they are checking the stocks of relief supplies as well as possibilities for shelter and power supply. But without an international request for help, THW cannot act. Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Cologne made 300,000 euros available as emergency aid on Monday. This would support the affected people and the dioceses on the ground.
Only a few hours before the earthquake, Fouad El Hasnaoui was in what was to become the disaster region. "We didn't land here again until around 2 p.m. on Friday," says the managing director of the Bonn-based company Souk du Maroc. For that reason alone, he says, he was very affected when he heard about the earthquake. Part of his family lives in Agadir by the sea. "There, people were frightened, but they are well," says El Hasnaoui. It is more problematic in the villages in the Atlas Mountains, some of which are only a few kilometres away from the epicentre.
Original text: Bernd Eyermann
Translation: Jean Lennox