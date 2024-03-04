Restaurant Shinko Sushi master opens restaurant in Beuel
Beuel · Sushi master Lifen Zhu has opened her first restaurant in Beuel. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of sushi and hot dishes in the minimalist premises.
Lifen Zhu has been a sushi master for ten years. After many stops in Germany, including Frankfurt am Main, Aschaffenburg, Düren and Wuppertal, the Chinese chef has now opened the first restaurant of her own, Shinko, in Bonn-Beuel (not to be confused with the Asian restaurant of the same name in Bonn-Kessenich). The premises on Obere Wilhelmstraße, between the centre of Beuel and Beuel station, were previously home to the Croatian restaurant Cro for nine years.
After four weeks of renovation and redesign, the restaurant now has a very clear and minimalist dining room (48 seats) with comfortable grey and white upholstered chairs and light marble-look table tops. Decoration is deliberately understated, with just a handful of round, gold-coloured ginkgo leaves decorating the walls. A terrace in front of the house is planned for spring. The chef is assisted in the family business by her son, Wenhao Chen.
There are no fewer than 17 starters on the extensive menu, including two summer rolls with tofu for 7.90 euros (or with prawns for 8.90 euros). As expected, Lifen Zhu's sushi creations make up the bulk of the menu, which is divided into Maki Classic (six pieces each from €4.90 to €6.90), Light Rolls (ten pieces each from €9.90 to €11.90), Futo Maki (five pieces each from €7.90 to €8.90), Nigiri (two pieces each from €4. 90 to €6.90), Inside-Out (eight pieces between €7.90 and €9.90), Fusion Roll (eight pieces between €12.90 and €18.90), Crunchy Roll (six pieces between €9.90 and €12.90), Temaki (one piece between €4.90 and €6.90) and Sashimi (four pieces between €4.90 and eight pieces between €8.90).
There are also 13 different sushi boxes to choose from, ranging from €10.90 to €59.90. There are also four different poke bowls from €12.90, including tempura chicken, sushi rice, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, egg, edamame and teriyaki sauce (€14.90).
The menu is rounded off with hot dishes such as fried udon noodles with crispy duck for €15.90. Both Chinese Tsingtao and Japanese Asahi beer come in 0.33-litre bottles and cost €4.50 each. Bitburger or Beck's Pils, Früh or Reissdorf Kölsch in half-litre bottles are available for €4.90 each.
Info: Shinko, Obere Wilhelmstr. 31, 53225 Bonn-Beuel, Tel. (0228) 92 89 76 67, open Wed-Mon 11-14 and 17-22. Closed on Tuesdays.
(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Jean Lennox)