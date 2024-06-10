Arrest at Cologne/Bonn airport Suspected IS supporter applied for job at "Rock am Ring"
Cologne/Bonn · The man arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport, who had applied for work as a security guard at the UEFA European Championship, also applied for jobs at other major events including "Rock am Ring". He allegedly supported the Islamic State (IS) with money.
Following the arrest of a suspected IS supporter at Cologne/Bonn Airport just a week before the start of the European Football Championship, further details have emerged.
The man reportedly applied directly to UEFA, not to a municipality, the NRW Ministry of the Interior said upon request. UEFA is involved in the organisation of large fan zones and public screenings, known as "Public Viewing" in Germany. "The man applied to be a security guard for so-called side events outside the football stadiums," said a ministry spokesman. His application was rejected after scrutiny.
NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) said he was pleased with events: "The security apparatus before the European Championship is functioning," he told our editorial team. "Our authorities are vigilant. The police are doing everything to protect us from terrorists – and would-be terrorists." However, he added: "There is no such thing as 100% security."
UEFA reports any irregularities in security checks to the police, and the state criminal office then investigates the case, according to the ministry spokesman. Municipalities also recruit and vet security personnel for their side events. It was learned that the arrested man had previously applied unsuccessfully for other major events including "Rock am Ring".
Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) welcomed the anti-terror operation at the airport and announced firm measures for a safe European Championship in Germany. "The arrest of an Islamist terror suspect at Cologne/Bonn Airport shows that security authorities are extremely vigilant and act decisively to protect our country from Islamist threats," Faeser told our editorial team on Sunday. "This also applies to suspected supporters who want to fund terrorist organisations like 'ISIS-K' from Germany. I thank the investigators of the NRW State Criminal Office and the Federal Police at the airport for their decisive action," said Faeser. "We know that ISIS-K currently poses the greatest Islamist threat in Germany. Just a few weeks ago, our security authorities arrested two terror suspects," added the SPD politician.
The federal and state governments will continue to do everything in their power to ensure maximum security for the European Football Championship, said Faeser. "NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul and I will inaugurate the International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC) in Neuss on Monday, where we will consolidate all national and international information," said Faeser. "Temporary border controls at all German borders – including with France and the Benelux countries – and at airports have been in effect since Friday. We aim to identify and stop potential extremists and violent offenders early," said the Federal Interior Minister.
The man, who has shared German-Moroccan-Polish nationality, was arrested on Friday, a spokesperson for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe announced. He is accused of transferring nearly $1700 via a cryptocurrency exchange to an account of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) in September 2023. He is being investigated on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation abroad and of misusing the Foreign Trade and Payments Act. The arrest warrant concerns the money transfers, said the spokesperson. The man has been in custody since Friday evening.
Earlier, the "Bild" newspaper reported on the case and its connection to the upcoming European Football Championship in Germany. The Federal Prosecutor's Office spokesperson did not comment on the report. A statement is expected early next week.
(Original text: Jan Drebes, Claudia Hauser, and Maximilian Plück; Translation: Jean Lennox)