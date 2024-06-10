Arrest at Cologne/Bonn airport Suspected IS supporter applied for job at "Rock am Ring"

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) welcomed the anti-terror operation at the airport and announced firm measures for a safe European Championship in Germany. "The arrest of an Islamist terror suspect at Cologne/Bonn Airport shows that security authorities are extremely vigilant and act decisively to protect our country from Islamist threats," Faeser told our editorial team on Sunday. "This also applies to suspected supporters who want to fund terrorist organisations like 'ISIS-K' from Germany. I thank the investigators of the NRW State Criminal Office and the Federal Police at the airport for their decisive action," said Faeser. "We know that ISIS-K currently poses the greatest Islamist threat in Germany. Just a few weeks ago, our security authorities arrested two terror suspects," added the SPD politician.