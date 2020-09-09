SZ report : Suspected war criminal receives medical treatment in Bonn
Munich/Bonn A Libyan militia leader accused of murder, torture and kidnapping has received treatment in Germany for years - including at the University Hospital in Bonn, according to a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ). Authorities let him leave the country.
According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, a Libyan militia leader accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious human rights violations is said to have received medical treatment in Germany for years without being bothered - most recently in January and February at Bonn University Hospital. The man had built up a private army in the city of Tarhuna. He is accused of murder, torture and kidnapping of the civilian population, the newspaper continues.
According to the SZ, both the Attorney General and the Federal Criminal Police Office have been informed about his stay in Germany and the accusations against him. The prosecuting authority at the International Criminal Court in The Hague had turned to the German authorities in the case.
According to the newspaper, the Federal Prosecutor General had considered opening proceedings. Nevertheless, the man was able to leave Germany in mid-February and return to Libya. According to SZ, the German authorities, the Criminal Court and the University Hospital refused to comment.
(Original text: GA Bonn / Translation: Mareike Graepel)