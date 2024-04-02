Dangerous fibres SWB has removed asbestos from Bonn underground stations

The dangerous fibre

Mineral asbestos fibres were widely used in construction and industry in earlier decades because they are strong, heat-resistant and provide good insulation. However, they can cause cancer when inhaled. The production and use of asbestos has been banned in Germany since 1993. It is also forbidden to work on parts of buildings that contain asbestos. Demolition, renovation and maintenance work is allowed in exceptional cases and only with the permission of the relevant district authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. Such work may only be carried out by authorised specialist contractors.

Bonn City Hall is another building affected by the asbestos problem. According to expert reports, asbestos is present in the façade, ceilings and joints, wooden partitions, gaskets and sewage pipes. If the city council decides to renovate the dilapidated high-rise complex, most of these components will have to be replaced.