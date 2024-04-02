Dangerous fibres SWB has removed asbestos from Bonn underground stations
Bonn · Without informing the public, Stadtwerke Bonn has removed asbestos-containing smoke screens from the ceilings of almost all underground stations. An insider claims that asbestos is also hidden behind the colourful wall cladding. The public utility company denies this.
Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) had a massive asbestos problem in its underground stations, of which the public was previously unaware. Following a tip-off from a member of the public, the GA contacted SWB. They confirmed that a refurbishment programme had been underway for several years in all underground stations except Heussallee and had now been completed. However, asbestos-containing material (see "The Dangerous Fibre") can still be found behind the familiar coloured wall coverings. The Stadtwerke doubt this.
Asbestos in smoke protection panels on the ceiling
The problem first came to light about four years ago at Bonn's main station. Stadtwerke is planning a new lift there, which is expected to be built in autumn 2024. SWB spokeswoman Stefanie Zießnitz says that an external contaminant expert was commissioned to carry out an analysis. The expert from Bonn discovered asbestos in smoke protection panels that were attached to the ceiling at right angles above the edge of the platform. They were designed to slow the spread of toxic smoke in the event of a fire on the tracks.
The same asbestos panels - typical of the 1970s when the stations were built - were also found at Juridicum, Universität/Markt, Auswärtiges Amt, Museum Koenig, Robert-Schuman-Platz and Ramersdorf stations. New smoke protection panels have now been installed everywhere.
The Stadtwerke developed a special box that could be placed on the rails. Trained personnel wearing breathing masks removed the old ceiling panels from this box. The resulting dust was sucked up by the system to prevent the dangerous asbestos fibres from being released into the air. In addition to SWB employees, an external specialist company from Bonn was also involved in the decontamination programme. Dirk Schneemann, spokesman for the district government of Cologne, confirmed that the measures had been coordinated with the district government, which is responsible for occupational health and safety.
During the demolition work, the public utility company closed the stations concerned. The local authority stressed that several air tests had revealed no asbestos contamination. "We take such matters very seriously," says SWB spokeswoman Zießnitz. "At no time was there any danger to passengers or employees". SWB saw no reason to inform the public about the asbestos and the clean-up. Asbestos is considered harmless as long as the fibres are firmly embedded in a component. Drilling and demolition, on the other hand, are extremely risky.
According to SWB, the only remaining work to be done is at the Juridicum stop, where asbestos is present at the tunnel exits of the tracks. The work is currently being prepared and will be carried out as soon as possible.
However, one person familiar with the clean-up project says the all-clear from Stadtwerke is premature. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes that asbestos is also hidden behind the colourful cladding of the listed stops. He is relatively certain about the Foreign Office stop. He said he first became suspicious when technicians had to drill holes in the walls of another stop to install monitors. This created dust at the Universität/Markt stop, which had to be removed at night by SWB staff in full protective gear.
No findings in Ramersdorf
The Stadtwerke has not confirmed this. According to Zießnitz, the monitors were installed at the Bad Godesberg Bahnhof, Heussallee, Universität/Markt and Hauptbahnhof stops by a specialist company outside the regular passenger service. "The employees wore protective clothing, which is standard for such work.
According to SWB, no pollutant analyses of the walls were carried out before drilling for the monitors. "There was no indication that the concrete walls or sheet metal cladding were contaminated in any way, either in the past or today," Zießnitz stresses. Following a tip-off from an employee, the Ramersdorf stop was inspected by an expert. No harmful substances were found in the walls.
(Original text: Andreas Baumann / Translation: Jean Lennox)