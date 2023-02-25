Buses, trams and airports affected : SWB, KVB and Verdi announce strikes for Monday

Local public transport companies SWB in Bonn and KVB in Cologne will go on strike Monday, resulting in numerous bus and rail cancellations. Airports will also be affected. Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

Bonn People who take buses and trams in Bonn and the region can expect lots of cancellations on Monday. The public transportation companies SWB and KVB will both be on strike. Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports will also be affected by a strike.

Bus and rail services in Bonn will be affected by warning strikes this coming Monday, February 27. An announcement was made by Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) on Friday morning. According to the union, the local public transport services of SWB Bus and Rail will be on strike all day beginning at 3 am. This means that buses and trams will remain parked at their terminals.

Only those bus lines that are operated by subcontractors will continue to be in service, according to SWB. These include bus lines 600 to 611 and 632 to 640, as well as the express bus to Cologne/Bonn Airport. Special timetables will apply for those buses. As a result of the expected high demand, however, SWB expects delays on these routes.

People who use public transport can expect numerous cancellations due to the warning strike. SWB is asking passengers to find alternatives for getting to work, school or appointments that they need to keep.

KVB in Cologne also announces strike

The Cologne public transport company (KVB) has also announced an all-day strike for Monday. According to KVB, tram service will be completely cancelled, and buses will only run sporadically. In response to a GA inquiry, SWB said that operations would resume on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m.

Buses from Regionalverkehr Köln (RVK) are not affected by the warning strike announced for Monday. RVK made this information available on its website. The reason is that the company has an in-house collective agreement. RVK buses operate in areas including the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine and can be recognized by their 800 numbers.

Already on February 14, many buses and trams remained in their terminals after the union called for a strike.

Verdi strike at Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports

Public service union Verdi also announced work stoppages for Monday at the two largest airports in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf.

The background to this is negotiations for public sector employees at the federal and local levels and the nationwide negotiations for aviation security employees. Collective bargaining is currently underway for both groups of employees.

The second round of collective bargaining for around 2.5 million federal and local government employees ended on Thursday without an agreement. Employers presented an offer, but the unions immediately rejected it as insufficient and announced an expansion of the warning strikes. Apparently, the past actions and protests had not been enough to make the employers rethink their stance, said the head of Verdi, Frank Werneke. "Then we will take it up a notch."

Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, or at least 500 euros more a month. The employers' side had rejected the demands as “not affordable.”

The negotiations affect kindergarten teachers, nurses, bus drivers, geriatric care workers, firefighters, garbage collectors and a number of other workers employed by the federal government or local authorities. A separate collective agreement is in place for employees of the federal states.

Orig. text: Emre Koc, Christoph Meurer, dpa