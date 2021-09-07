Local transport goes nationwide : SWB subscribers get free travel through Germany for a fortnight

Subscription local transport customers can travel free of charge throughout Germany for two weeks. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Those who have a subscription for local public transport in Bonn will soon be able to use this not only in the city area. For two weeks, all public transport subscribers will be able to use their tickets throughout Germany.

Free travel on local public transport: From September 13, ÖPNV subscribers will be able to use almost all local public transport throughout Germany free of charge for two weeks. Subscription customers only have to register online for the one-time upgrade, as the Rhine-Ruhr Transport Association (VRR) announced in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) also drew attention to the campaign. In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to an overview of the VRR, all transport associations are participating in the campaign, which ends on September 26.

The local transport industry wants to thank regular customers for their "patience and flexibility during the Corona crisis". It is part of the #BesserWeiter campaign, with which the industry is soliciting trust after many customers switched to cars because of Corona. Passenger numbers had slumped as a result, leading to a significant loss of revenue.

After registering, customers receive the subscription upgrade as a ticket by mail. With approximately 95 per cent of all traffic federations and transportation enterprises they can travel without additional costs, according to the VRR.

