International car theft Swedish cars were to be shipped to Dubai via Beuel

What happened at his place on Monday evening was something he had never experienced before. At around 7.30 p.m., several patrol cars pulled up and police officers stood in front of the gate. "They were very friendly," says the man. But their concern was a serious one: they had received a tip-off from a Dutch detective agency that there was a vehicle on the site that had been reported stolen throughout Europe, as police spokesman Michael Beyer explains. "When we checked the site, we discovered two other vehicles that were also wanted," says Beyer. These three and a fourth car, which was suspected to have been stolen or fraudulently obtained, were ultimately seized by the investigators and towed from the yard that evening. "We then obtained search warrants and searched the car dealer's home and office," says Beyer. Data carriers and files were seized as evidence. The value of the cars is likely to be well over 200,000 euros.