Alarm raised by observeres : Swimmer in distress rescued from the Rhine

A swimmer was rescued from the Rhine about 600 metres south of Bonn's North Bridge. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Schwarzrheindorf On Tuesday afternoon, an exhausted swimmer was rescued from the Rhine near Bonn's North Bridge. Numerous emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services rescued a swimmer in distress from the Rhine in Bonn. Witnesses had called the fire and rescue service control centre and reported the swimmer in the middle of the Rhine.

According to the police, numerous emergency services then searched for the man from land, on the water and from the air with a rescue helicopter. The swimmer, who was visibly exhausted, was rescued by a multi-purpose boat about 600 metres south of Bonn's North Bridge. He was taken to hospital.

The fire brigade and rescue stations 1, 2 and 3 as well as the command service of the Bonn Fire Brigade, the fire brigades of Bornheim and Niederkassel, the DLRG Bonn and the water protection and state police were all deployed.

