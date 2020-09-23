Rescue mission in Bonn
Swimmer in the Rhine causes large-scale deployment
Bonn A caller reported a person struggling in the Rhine near Bonn to the police this afternoon. The officers responded by dispatching the fire brigade, the rescue service and a helicopter. However, the swimmer was not helpless.
On Tuesday afternoon, the fire brigade from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the rescue service and a helicopter searched for a swimmer between Süd- and Kennedy Bridge. A caller had previously reported to the police that a person was floating in the Rhine.
The swimmer was quickly found after a short investigation and the police said they met him in Beuel at the height of the Blue Monkey. The officers warned him of the dangers of swimming in the Rhine and then called the operation off. According to the fire service, the waves from ships can have a life-threatening suction effect.
(Original text: ga, Translation: Mareike Graepel)
