Charges against 43-year-old man Syrian in Bonn refugee shelter accused of threatening terrorist attack
Bonn · A 43-year-old man allegedly threatened to carry out a terrorist attack in a refugee shelter in Bonn. A female who was staying there informed the police about it. The man has now been charged and he is accused of much more, including activities that took place on the internet.
"We are going to carry out a terrorist attack!" A 43-year-old refugee is said to have made such clear statements to a roommate in a refugee shelter in Bonn on the evening of December 17 last year. The man, who was born in the Syrian capital of Damascus, is said to have told the acquaintance that Germans should also experience what it is like when their own citizens are killed. While making these statements, the Syrian is said to have been so emotionally charged that the woman, who did not know the man so well, believed that he could be serious and went to the police. The accused is now expected to appear before the Bonn district court at the beginning of June to answer for various criminal offenses. He is also alleged to have made several anti-Semitic posts on a social network in the period leading up to the threat.
The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of disseminating propaganda material of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, disturbing the public peace by threatening criminal acts, incitement of the people as well as rewarding and approving criminal acts. He was arrested two days after the threat and is still in custody in a Cologne prison, as his lawyer Martin Kretschmer confirmed on request. It is thought that the investigation about the accused was unable to establish any concrete evidence of preparations for a crime; otherwise it is hard to explain why the case ended up before the district court. At the local court, a maximum four-year prison sentence can be handed down.
Allegations against 43-year-old: Propaganda posts on X
Apparently the man has Palestinian roots: he also has to answer for two propaganda posts on the platform X for the terrorist organization Hamas. He is alleged to have published anti-Semitic material on the same account in four cases. According to the indictment, it pertains to three depictions of pigs associated with the Stars of David or the Israeli flag. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the man intended the posts to denigrate people of the Jewish faith as not having equal rights but as being equal to animals.
Another case concerns the forwarding of an image file showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a uniform jacket with a swastika and a Star of David on the front.
In the two Hamas-related publications, one case concerns the fact that the defendant condoned the terrorist attacks of October 7 last year. In the second case, it is alleged that the published picture shows logos of two brigades belonging to Hamas. The organization is classified as a terrorist organization in Germany and was banned by the Federal Ministry of the Interior on November 2 of last year. The accused is said to have been aware of this.
