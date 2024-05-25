Charges against 43-year-old man Syrian in Bonn refugee shelter accused of threatening terrorist attack

"We are going to carry out a terrorist attack!" A 43-year-old refugee is said to have made such clear statements to a roommate in a refugee shelter in Bonn on the evening of December 17 last year. The man, who was born in the Syrian capital of Damascus, is said to have told the acquaintance that Germans should also experience what it is like when their own citizens are killed. While making these statements, the Syrian is said to have been so emotionally charged that the woman, who did not know the man so well, believed that he could be serious and went to the police. The accused is now expected to appear before the Bonn district court at the beginning of June to answer for various criminal offenses. He is also alleged to have made several anti-Semitic posts on a social network in the period leading up to the threat.