Restaurant guide Take a little break at "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn"

Beuel · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in and around Bonn is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps you to become familiar with them. This week we introduce the café "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn".

Owner Carola Zipper and employee Ilyas Arabaci in the Kaffeeladen Bonn.

Owner Carola Zipper and employee Ilyas Arabaci in the Kaffeeladen Bonn.

Foto: Horst Müller

The Kaffeeladen Bonn

Coffee roastery and café in the centre of Beuel

Host

Carola Zipper, since September 2013

The space

Front room with cake counter and drum roaster (five seats), rear room with vintage furniture (15 seats)

Outdoor seating

Terrace in front of the café offers seating for 14

Food menu

Chocolate brownie 2.40 euros, lemon cake 2.60 euros, cherry crumble, redcurrant meringue, chocolate espresso cake or Portuguese almond tart 3.50 euros each, almond croissant and chocolate raspberry cake 3.30 euros each, cheesecake 3.60 euros (prices per piece)

Drinks menu

Fair-trade and home-roasted speciality coffees, prepared with an Expobar portafilter machine: small cappuccino 2.80 euros and large 3.20 euros, latte macchiato 3.60 euros, flat white 3.20 euros, hand-filtered coffee 3.30 euros, golden milk (turmeric spice powder with milk and honey) 3.70 euros, six types of organic tea 2.90 euros each

Specials

None

Clientele

Customers of all ages

Philosophy of the café

"We create a space to take a little break from everyday routines," says owner Carola Zipper.

Opening hours

Tuesday to Friday 11 am to 5.30 pm, Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays

Address

Obere Wilhelmstr. 25, 53225 Bonn-Beuel, www.kaffeeladen-bonn.de

Contact

Tel. (0228) 92 67 92 40

Original text: Hagen Haas

Translation: jl, ck

Meistgelesen
Neueste Artikel
Zum Thema
Aus dem Ressort