Restaurant guide Take a little break at "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn"
Beuel · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in and around Bonn is huge. The General-Anzeiger helps you to become familiar with them. This week we introduce the café "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn".
The Kaffeeladen Bonn
Coffee roastery and café in the centre of Beuel
Host
Carola Zipper, since September 2013
The space
Front room with cake counter and drum roaster (five seats), rear room with vintage furniture (15 seats)
Outdoor seating
Terrace in front of the café offers seating for 14
Food menu
Chocolate brownie 2.40 euros, lemon cake 2.60 euros, cherry crumble, redcurrant meringue, chocolate espresso cake or Portuguese almond tart 3.50 euros each, almond croissant and chocolate raspberry cake 3.30 euros each, cheesecake 3.60 euros (prices per piece)
Drinks menu
Fair-trade and home-roasted speciality coffees, prepared with an Expobar portafilter machine: small cappuccino 2.80 euros and large 3.20 euros, latte macchiato 3.60 euros, flat white 3.20 euros, hand-filtered coffee 3.30 euros, golden milk (turmeric spice powder with milk and honey) 3.70 euros, six types of organic tea 2.90 euros each
Specials
None
Clientele
Customers of all ages
Philosophy of the café
"We create a space to take a little break from everyday routines," says owner Carola Zipper.
Opening hours
Tuesday to Friday 11 am to 5.30 pm, Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays
Address
Obere Wilhelmstr. 25, 53225 Bonn-Beuel, www.kaffeeladen-bonn.de
Contact
Tel. (0228) 92 67 92 40
Original text: Hagen Haas
Translation: jl, ck