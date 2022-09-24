Fare increases : Taking a taxi in Bonn will be more expensive

Siwar Racho and Georgios Avgoustis from the taxi cooperative wanted to make it possible for drivers to use the planned environmental lanes on the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The city council has approved a motion by the taxi cooperative. However, the coalition rejects the proposal to allow taxis to use the planned environmental lanes on the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring.

Travelling by taxi in Bonn is getting more expensive. As expected, the city council has approved a proposal to this effect by the Bonn Taxi Cooperative. This means that the basic fare will rise from 3.10 to 3.40 euros. The first kilometre will cost 3.35 euros instead of 3.08 euros. From the second kilometre on and for each additional kilometre, the fare will now be two euros, up from the current 1.86 euros. At night and on Sundays and public holidays the fare will be 2.10 euros instead of 1.96 euros per kilometre.

Traffic-related and arranged waiting times will now cost 30 euros per hour. Previously they were treated differently and were 23.37 euros per hour for traffic-related waiting and 31.72 euros for arranged waiting. If you call a taxi and then don’t use it, you will now pay 6.20 euros, up from the previous 6.80 euros, according to the city council.

Higher fuel prices and minimum wage

The cooperative is justifying the increase with higher fuel prices and the increase in the minimum wage, amongst others. It is being carried out extraordinarily. It had been decided politically that taxi fees could always rise when the VRS transport association raised fares. In contrast to the VRS, however, there was no increase in taxi fares on 1 January this year, as Siwar Racho, a member of the VRS board of directors, pointed out on the fringes of the council meeting. The last time prices had been adjusted was in March last year. The new ordinance will come into force four weeks after the day of its announcement in the Official Gazette of the City of Bonn.

Another item on the agenda concerned where the taxis can drive. The administration had proposed to politicians that drivers should be able to use the environmental lanes planned for the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring in the coming weeks. The majority coalition of SPD, Greens, Left and Volt, however, decided that there should be no exemption during the test in order not to falsify the evaluation results, as SPD councillor Gabi Mayer and Greens councillor Rolf Beu explained.

Original text: Philipp Königs