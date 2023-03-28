Day trips Tapestry of tulips and wine events: Five tips for outings in the region
Region · A ceramics festival in Westerwald, new wines and good music at the Marienthal Monastery in the Ahr Valley, and a castle park near Venlo rolls out a carpet of tulips for its visitors. These are some of our tips for day trips in the region.
A stop along the Red Wine Trail: wine and culture at the Marienthal monastery
If stones could talk - then the Gothic skeleton standing in the vineyards of the hamlet of Marienthal near Dernau might tell a story from the year 1138, when 37 Augustinian nuns celebrated their first mass in the then brand-new convent church. Today, the monastery complex belongs to the Marienthal Monastery Winery and is strategically located directly on the Red Wine Trail. The wine store is open daily and one can also have bite to eat there.
Special events bring in many visitors. Current wine event dates include the Dagernova spring wine presentation (4/21), the Dernau wine presentation (4/28) and the Frühburgunder (Pinot Noir Précoce) forum (5/6). Popular and very busy in nice weather is the terrace in the courtyard with a view of the ruins of the monastery church (photo). In this space surrounded by ancient walls, the regional arts agency "kleinkunstandmore" has hosted the annual Music and Wine festival since 2007. Last year, organizer Gregor Gäb and his team ventured to make a small move to give them more space, and the stage is now a stone's throw away, right next to the vineyards. "Artists and audience feel comfortable there, too," says Gäb. This year, the Stunksitzungsband Köbes Underground (7/8 June), the U2 tribute formation Achtung Baby (9 June), the Cologne soul band Fred Kellner (10 June) and the jazz singers Malia and Cecile Verny perform with their respective bands (11 June).
Info: Tel.(02641) 980 60; www.weingut-kloster-marienthal.de; www.kleinkunstandmore.de; www.ahrtal.de
20,000 tulips
The Arcen Castle Gardens on the German-Dutch border opens for the season on April 1 and celebrates an anniversary this year. 35 years ago, on May 31, 1988, Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands opened the garden park near Venlo. It has become a popular destination even for German visitors. On its official birthday, the new "Boulevard Plaza Verde" will open in the 32-hectare complex with its 17th-century castle. "The new terrace literally floats above the water," reports the park administration. "Adjacent to the boulevard is a new Mediterranean garden with dozens of new trees and a field of lavender." The park's central eye-catcher is the flower path, where gardeners have planted 20,000 tulips, among other plants.
Info: Tel. (0031-77) 47 360 10; www.schlossgaerten.de
Westerwald: A special kind of ceramics festival
The motto "ECKIG, RUND, OVAL - EGAL!" (“Angular, round, oval - whatever”) describes the ceramics festival "Höhr-Grenzhausen brennt Keramik" (“Höhr-Grenzhausen makes ceramics”) in the Westerwald region which takes place on Sunday, April 2, from 11 am to 6 pm. In the Kannenbäckerland, not even an hour's drive from Bonn, visitors can meet the ceramists in their workshops and studios, watch the production of unique artistic pieces or utilitarian ceramics. As a start and end point, it is worth visiting the Ceramics Museum Westerwald, which can be visited free of charge. A free shuttle bus will chauffeur guests.
Info: Tel.(02624) 19 433; www.kannenbaeckerland.de
"Escape Room" in the Forest: The Secret of the mining pit lamp
In the Bergisches Land region, the concept of the popular Escape Rooms is being moved outdoors. On the brand-new tour "Der Fluch vom Lüderich - vom Pech verfolgt" (The Curse of the Lüderich - Pursued by Bad Luck) in Rösrath, participants roam through the Bergisch forests to uncover the secret of an enchanted miner's lamp. The lamp may be beautiful, but it is cursed. Various search, number and combination puzzles have to be solved. The nine-kilometer tour follows the historic mining trail (12 km), which tells the story of ore mining on the Lüderich mountain range. The route can be undertaken daily. Participation costs 29 euros per person, and includes not only information materials but also water and snacks for the backpack and food vouchers for along the way. The hike lasts approximately four hours.
Info: Tel. (02204) 84 30 00; www.dasbergische.de
On the trail of the old postal riders
It’s been 375 years since the Peace of Westphalia: In 1648, the end of the Thirty Years' War was sealed in the town halls of Münster and Osnabrück. During the negotiations, postal riders kept up the communication link. Cyclists follow these traces on today's "Peace Route." The ADFC bike club recently awarded the 163-kilometer circular route four stars at the ITB travel trade show in Berlin. On the last two weekends in April, the tourism associations involved are organizing a peace tour between Münster and Osnabrück. Participation is free of charge, but people are asked to register in advance.
Info: Tel. (02571) 94 93 92; www.muensterland.com
Orig. text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: ck