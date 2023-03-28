Day trips Tapestry of tulips and wine events: Five tips for outings in the region

In the Bergisches Land region, the concept of the popular Escape Rooms is being moved outdoors. On the brand-new tour "Der Fluch vom Lüderich - vom Pech verfolgt" (The Curse of the Lüderich - Pursued by Bad Luck) in Rösrath, participants roam through the Bergisch forests to uncover the secret of an enchanted miner's lamp. The lamp may be beautiful, but it is cursed. Various search, number and combination puzzles have to be solved. The nine-kilometer tour follows the historic mining trail (12 km), which tells the story of ore mining on the Lüderich mountain range. The route can be undertaken daily. Participation costs 29 euros per person, and includes not only information materials but also water and snacks for the backpack and food vouchers for along the way. The hike lasts approximately four hours.