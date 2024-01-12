Islamization in schools? Teachers: Muslim secondary students are becoming increasingly conservative
Düsseldorf · Teachers at secondary schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are observing that more students are adopting an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam. Prevention projects are in place at Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium in Bonn, among others. Here, there was an incident where Muslim students provoked teachers and bullied fellow pupils.
Teachers at secondary schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are observing that an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam is gaining ground among parts of the student body. "We are seeing a clear trend among Muslim students to behave more religiously - also in terms of observing religious rituals and interpreting the Koran. Children from more moderate and liberal Muslim families in particular are suddenly becoming more conservative," said Klaus Köther, deputy state chairman of the Verbands Bildung und Erziehung - VBE (Association for Education and Upbringing). This has become visible through the wearing of prayer robes and manifests itself in discussions in schools and in demands for prayer rooms. "Students are put under pressure by other students on issues such as wearing headscarves and fasting rules. Ultimately, it's also about the question: who is the better Muslim?" said Köther. "It must be made clear that schools are not religious institutions and that there are clear rules at schools here in NRW," emphasized Köther: "We can't open prayer rooms for every single religion. Still, religion is of course important in schools. That's why we have religion and philosophy lessons.”
North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told our editorial team: "Unfortunately, we are seeing these days that parts of our society are longing for an Islamist theocracy." Radicalization does not stop at children and young people, Reul added. "The internet, where children often spend a lot of time, poses a great danger. Ideologies with a wide reach can be spread unfiltered and out of context on social media - the ideal breeding ground for extremism.”
The authorities are also observing this development with increasing concern. "Such aspirations can also lead to extremism," according to informed sources. Last December, for example, a 15-year-old secondary school student was taken in to custody in Burscheid on suspicion of having planned an attack on a Christmas market in Leverkusen.
The "Wegweiser" prevention project of the State Ministry of the Interior, which aims to prevent young people from becoming involved in radical Islamism, noticed an increase in schools seeking advice on the topic last year. "The questions include individual issues, general inquiries about Islamism, requests for workshops for teachers or students and, most recently, an increasing number of inquiries about the current Middle East conflict," a spokeswoman said. According to the report, more than 1,000 events were held in 2023 by the end of September, including at Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium in Bonn. It was there where a small group of Muslim students had provoked teachers and bullied other students.
Erich Rettinghaus, regional chairman of the German Police Union, speaks of an alarming development. "Where have we come to when students who don't want to live according to this strict interpretation of Islam are being put under pressure, harassed and reprimanded by others? We cannot expose our children to this situation in schools.”
The Ministry of Education says it cannot confirm the trend described above. "Nevertheless, there is an increased demand from schools for advice, workshops and presentations. This shows that schools are actively addressing the issue," said the Ministry of Education.
Orig. text: Christian Schwerdtfeger; Translation: ck