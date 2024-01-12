Islamization in schools? Teachers: Muslim secondary students are becoming increasingly conservative

Teachers at secondary schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are observing that an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam is gaining ground among parts of the student body. "We are seeing a clear trend among Muslim students to behave more religiously - also in terms of observing religious rituals and interpreting the Koran. Children from more moderate and liberal Muslim families in particular are suddenly becoming more conservative," said Klaus Köther, deputy state chairman of the Verbands Bildung und Erziehung - VBE (Association for Education and Upbringing). This has become visible through the wearing of prayer robes and manifests itself in discussions in schools and in demands for prayer rooms. "Students are put under pressure by other students on issues such as wearing headscarves and fasting rules. Ultimately, it's also about the question: who is the better Muslim?" said Köther. "It must be made clear that schools are not religious institutions and that there are clear rules at schools here in NRW," emphasized Köther: "We can't open prayer rooms for every single religion. Still, religion is of course important in schools. That's why we have religion and philosophy lessons.”