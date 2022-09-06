Despite contract extension : Telekom Baskets are worried about the future

For at least one more year, Telekom's "T" will shine above the Baskets' home venue. Foto: Fotograf: Norbert Ittermann/Norbert Ittermann

Bonn The Baskets and sponsor Telekom are continuing their cooperation for the time being. The contract will be extended by two years, but from 2023/24 onwards there will be considerably less money. The club is worried about the future.

The General-Anzeiger already announced it last Thursday, now it has been officially announced: Baskets Bonn will continue to be called Telekom Baskets in the season starting at the end of September. The club and its long-time main and name sponsor Deutsche Telekom AG have agreed on this. The new contract between the Bundesliga basketball club and the Bonn-based global corporation runs until the summer of 2024, after which the successful cooperation will end after almost 30 years.

However, the Baskets will have to cope with a significantly smaller sponsorship package as of next year. While the same amount of money will flow to the Hardtberg in the 2022/23 season as in previous years, the Magenta subsidies will be reduced by around 40 percent in 2023/24. In return, the Baskets will have the opportunity to acquire a new title sponsor for the professional team as well as a name sponsor for their own hall from 1 July 2023. Telekom's support is not affected by this.

Coming season is economically secure

"This means that the rules for Telekom's withdrawal and the end of the decades-long partnership are contractually fixed," says Wolfgang Wiedlich, managing director of BonBas GmbH, which is the economic sponsor of the Bundesliga team and owner of the 6,000-seater arena including the training centre.

The coming season is thus economically secure for the time being. Nevertheless, the result of the negotiations poses "a great challenge for the club, especially since the Baskets have a high infrastructure cost apparatus in front of them with their own sports property," Wiedlich continues. The Telekom Dome costs the club about one million euros a year, which has to be earned by the professional section.

ProBaskets see difficult times ahead for the club

The ProBaskets, an association of medium-sized companies from the region that support the club, also see difficult times ahead for the club. Already in the 2023/24 season, there will be a seven-digit hole in the Baskets' budget, and after the end of the cooperation with Telekom, even half of the total budget will be missing, ProBaskets calculates. And at the same time criticises Telekom's strongly expanded sponsorship of the Bundesliga football team FC Bayern Munich.

"Of course, we have to respect Deutsche Telekom's decision. However, it is at least incomprehensible against the background that the company is at the same time considerably expanding its commitment to football in other cities, especially since this decision, at the company's headquarters of all places, is causing existential difficulties for the Bundesliga club in Bonn with the largest number of spectators and the only well-known one," says ProBaskets spokesman Alexander Knauss.

The hopes of encouraging Telekom to reconsider its withdrawal as name sponsor, originally announced last November for July 2022, have thus been dashed for the Baskets. An alternative way of covering the costs of the Bundesliga budget must be found quickly, as the application for a licence in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) together with proof of financing must be submitted by April 2023. "The time to develop a follow-up perspective for the Baskets is conceivably short," says Knauss.

Further hardship due to increased electricity and heating costs

After the enormous losses caused by the Corona pandemic and the associated ghost games, which hit the Bonn team particularly hard as the club with the highest average attendance in the BBL, the energy crisis has now doubled electricity and heating costs, causing further misery.

And Peter Mönnig, 1st Chairman of Baskets Bonn e.V., even sees the promotion of young talent in danger. The club invests around half a million euros annually from its own funds in its youth department with 500 children and 25 teams, two of which play in the junior national league. "It is not yet possible to foresee what effects the Telekom withdrawal will have on our youth work. A cost-intensive support structure has been built up here over many years, which we would like to maintain."

EX-BONNER "Big Man" Breunig moves to Weißenfels Basketball Bundesliga team Syntainics MBC from Weißenfels has filled the vacant centre position and signed "Big Man" Martin Breunig. The 30-year-old signed a contract until the end of the season. For Breunig from Leverkusen, who comes from the youth department of the German record champions TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen, it is the fourth stop in the BBL. Previously, the centre played for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, Telekom Baskets Bonn and EWE Baskets Oldenburg. In 182 games including the playoffs, Breunig averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Original text: Tobias Schild