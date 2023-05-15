77:70 against Hapoel Jerusalem Telekom Baskets Bonn win the Champions League
Update | Malaga · There were tears of joy as the Telekom Baskets Bonn beat Hapoel Jerusalem 77:70 in the final of the Basketball Champions League. It is the first time the Bonn team have won the title.
All wounds healed, there's peace at last. And tears are flowing everywhere, on the field and in the stands. The Telekom Baskets win the Champions League and reward themselves for an outstanding season. It is the first title ever for the Baskets, only the fifth European one for a German club. TJ Shorts led his team to a 77:70 (14:7, 23:21, 20:27, 20:15) win over Hapoel Jerusalem and was subsequently named MVP of the final tournament.
Opponents who have taken a closer look at the Baskets must know that a loss is only a temporary weakening. It isn't that Karsten Tadda is not an important and very central player, but it had already become apparent on Friday in the semi-final that once again the others gave even more than usual, stepping into the breach for the defender.
Tadda tried, but it was not to be. The fact that the medical department wasn’t able to get the veteran fit despite its best efforts led to a little drama. With that, however, it was absolutely clear that the team would give everything for their captain and a little bit more. So during the warm-up, two stood on the sidelines: the Baskets captain and the cup.
Contrary to earlier fears, there was a good crowd in the arena; despite their teams' elimination, the Spanish fans together with more than 500 Baskets and 3,000 Israelis gave the final a worthy framework.
Collin Malcolm moved to Shorts, Tyson Ward, Finn Delany and Leon Kratzer in the starting line-up, which opened a little nervously. But also on the other side, some nervous moves made it clear that there was a lot at stake. A lot. After six minutes it was 6:3 for the Baskets - not only the sign of a nervous offensive but also of a consistent defence.
Iisalo changed three players, saving fuel and still putting pressure on Jerusalem. A pass from Hapoel flew out of bounds at the Bonn bench and was cheered there like a spectacular dunk. When Sebastian Herrera pulled to the basket for 11:5, his father jumped up in the stands and cheered. Shorts closed the quarter with a three-pointer for 14:7. The Baskets had found their way into the game and the 3500 fans in red were a bit quieter now.
Malcolm opened the second period with a smashing dunk; after a steal Ward carried the ball forward in a rush and rammed it through the ring with steam for the first double-digit lead (20:10, 12th). The Baskets had taken the helm, Jerusalem needed a time-out, but could not prevent the Baskets from playing like they did in their best games this season and pulling away to 37:28 by half-time. However, coach Aleksandar Dzikic's men came out of the dressing room looking better. After a 2:9 IIsalo had to interrupt, again and again it was Levi Randolph who caused problems for the Baskets and scored. Jerusalem was within two points (39:37, 24th).
The Baskets fought for every possession. And Tadda could only watch. Herrera and Hawkins now scored for the Baskets, the lead remained on Bonn's side, even if it became close again and again. When Herrera scored a three-pointer to increase the lead to 51:45 (27), Jerusalem took a time-out. Again they came close, but the Baskets took the lead into the final quarter (57:55).
When it was 66:58 after 35 minutes and the Baskets had put some air between them and Jerusalem, Iisalo took Shorts off the field. He wanted him to regain some strength for the finish of this most important game in the Baskets' history. The five on the field defended this lead with everything they had. Iisalo had to get a towel to wipe the sweat from his forehead. Now it was all or nothing, but no more unnecessary tension like on Friday, please.
It got dramatic. Hawkins had to leave the field and was holding his shoulder. An ice pack should help. The Baskets defence had now also cooled down the Israelis' offence a little. The lead held. Shorts stepped to the free throw line and put his team out of reach for the Israelis.
In the stands, the Bonn fans were hugging each other. There were only 22.8 seconds left. That had to be enough. And it was. The Bonn bench went wild. Kratzer almost ran onto the field too early. Herrera started a sprint to his father in the stands. Tears flowed in the Bonn block, the glorious men in white rushed to their MVP, almost burying him beneath themselves.
Iisa was crying, Shorts was crying, I'm sure Tadda was. They had won this crown for him too. And he accepted the European crown. He lifted the trophy aloft in the golden confetti rain. What a story.
However, there is not much time to celebrate, as the Baskets' play-off quarter-final continues on Wednesday with the first game of the series against the Niners Chemnitz (7 p.m., Telekom Dome).
Original text: By Tanja Schneider and Tobias Schild
Translation: Jean Lennox