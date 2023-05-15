77:70 against Hapoel Jerusalem Telekom Baskets Bonn win the Champions League

Malcolm opened the second period with a smashing dunk; after a steal Ward carried the ball forward in a rush and rammed it through the ring with steam for the first double-digit lead (20:10, 12th). The Baskets had taken the helm, Jerusalem needed a time-out, but could not prevent the Baskets from playing like they did in their best games this season and pulling away to 37:28 by half-time. However, coach Aleksandar Dzikic's men came out of the dressing room looking better. After a 2:9 IIsalo had to interrupt, again and again it was Levi Randolph who caused problems for the Baskets and scored. Jerusalem was within two points (39:37, 24th).