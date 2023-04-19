Basketball Champions League: Victory against SIG Strasbourg Telekom Baskets reach Top Four
Bonn · The Telekom Baskets have reached the Top Four in the Basketball Champions League. The Bonn team won 83-77 against SIG Strasbourg after an intense quarter-final match.
Two more wins and they could win the first title in the club's history. The Telekom Baskets are allowed to think big. After a hard-fought 83:77 (21:26, 23:20, 19:19, 20:12) victory, the team of head coach Tuomas Iisalo is in the final tournament of the Basketball Champions League. Under a confetti shower, the Baskets around outstanding playmaker TJ Shorts celebrated their fully deserved ticket and the biggest success in Baskets history.
There were personnel matters. Crucial personnel matters. Strasbourg had to do without Marcus Keene, the man who had helped wine game one on threes and collected 46 points in both games. He had suffered a thigh injury in the last league game at the weekend. However, it is often the case that such a loss makes teams close ranks and let others take over. On the Bonn side, there was an enthusiastic welcome for Finn Delany, who moved straight into the Bonn starting line-up after his ankle injury.
On the field, people were still greeting each other as TJ Shorts straightened his jersey and picked up some energy once again by looking into the faces in the stands. The atmosphere was already appropriate for one of the most important games on the Hardtberg.
The Baskets started with good moves in defence, but then the ball rolled out in front. Shorts scored from half distance, his points three and four did not count because Kratzer was chalked up to an offensive foul. The stakes were high, it was all a bit hectic, the crowd was loud.
On the other side, the first distance shots were made, but Sebastian Herrera was also his usual accurate self. After two threes in a row, the Baskets led 11:8 (5th), but after several attacks with missed threes and no points from Bonn, the guests pulled away a little. Those who had hoped that this affair could be an easy one without Keene were deceived.
At the end of the first quarter, the Baskets were down 21:26, which was clearly too many French points. And there were even more. When Frazier hit a three-pointer to make it 23:31, Iisalo took a loud time-out. After that, Herrera's distance throw didn't even fall. The gap grew, Hawkins and Herrera got their third fouls - things were not going well.
The Baskets worked their way back to within one point (36:37, 16th), but Strasbourg hit back again. At 36:43, IIsalo took another time-out. Two minutes to go until half-time. What could still be saved? Ten delicate French voices cheered their team on from the front row behind the bench. It was the only time they could be heard. The Baskets cut it to 44:46 and prevented further French points with the last attack. Iisalo clapped briefly and walked quickly into the dressing room.
More reason to believe in victory
When he returned with his coaching team, they were greeted with applause, the fans giving every form of support. Whatever he had given his team; the start of the second half belonged to the Bonners - the lead as well. When Delany thundered the ball into the basket after a steal for 50:46, the hall went wild. It was not only about the lead, but also about how. There was now more reason to believe in victory. But the guests did not let themselves be shaken off. It was Tim Frazier who had obviously decided to take over for Keene, supported by DeAndre Lansdowne. These two had to be watched out for.
The Baskets were increasingly successful and their offensive actions became more compelling. Nevertheless, the French led 65-63 at the beginning of the final period.
But then the Baskets made the big plays and the Bonn defence began to gnaw at the nerves of the guests. When Shorts, who had long since taken over the game for the Bonners, went up 76-67 at the free-throw line (35th), 5,990 spectators shouted "MVP, MVP!“
Now the game belonged to the Baskets, the guests felt that too. On the bench in front of the ten fans in red it became quieter, the Baskets did not let the game out of their hands. Shorts marked the last points at the free-throw line, then Iisalo changed the small point guard and took him in his arms. The standing room got ready for the shower of confetti. In the end, even the Finn joined them in the stands, the fans had lured him with shouts of "Iisalo, Iisalo" until he could no longer resist. Nobody had left the Telekom Dome.
Telekom Baskets Bonn: TJ Shorts 24 points (6 assists), Tyson Ward 12/3 threes (8 rebounds), David Falkenstein, Zach Ensminger, Mike Kessens 1, Sebastian Herrera 13/3, Karsten Tadda, Collin Malcolm 3, Javontae Hawkins 15/, Leon Kratzer 9, Deane Williams, Finn Delany 6.
Original text: Tanja Schneider
Translation: Mareike Graepel