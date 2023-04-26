84:77 victory against Alba Berlin Telekom Baskets: Top of the league again
The Telekom Baskets Bonn are once again top of the Basketball Bundesliga. Led by TJ Shorts and Tyson Ward, the Bonn team won the top game against champions Alba Berlin 84:77 and can now even afford a defeat to still go into the playoffs as the top team.
It's fair to say: that was madness. In an unbelievably intense and spectacular game, the Telekom Baskets wrested the league lead from Alba Berlin and sent the 6,000 in the stands into a frenzy of joy with an 84:77 (17:12, 29:26, 19:15, 19:24) win.
This means that the Baskets have one defeat less on their account than Berlin and can even lose one of the last four games thanks to the direct comparison they have also won and would still finish first in the main round - and thus avoid a meeting with FC Bayern in the semi-finals. The best example that the Baskets probably wanted it a bit more: Tyson Ward, who led the way with fight and emotion and contributed the big points in the final phase.
The game had electrified basketball fans for quite a while. At some point during the season it was clear that the performances of the top teams were heading for this duel for first place. After the weekend's tasks had been dealt with - Alba did theirs without Luke Sikma and Maodo Lo to spare them for Bonn - interest focused on "The Mother of All Games".
The atmosphere was playoff-worthy even before the game, the special nature of this match could be felt, the Bonn fans sang their anthem louder than usual. Then they competed against each other. The two best defensive teams and the two best offensive teams in the league. Baskets head coach Iisalo had seen room for improvement in rebounding in the first leg - otherwise one of Bonn's strengths.
The intensity was high from the start. The first Berlin attack was stopped by the stubborn Baskets defence. Leon Kratzer scored the first points, Louis Olinde from Berlin countered with a three-pointer. Then again strong Bonn defence, this time Finn Delany prevented Jaleen Smith from scoring. Kratzer forced Olinde into a step error and then cleverly scored to make it 6:3. "Super Baskets olé", it sounded happily from the stands.
There was fire in this game
A few points later (9:5), an Alba pass landed in the stands, adding to the good mood. Iisalo changed a lot early on to keep his team fresh as long as possible. The defensive team still had the upper hand. The Bonn offence found its way into the game more quickly. The result at the end of the first quarter: 17:12. When the team went into the break, coaches and players from the bench came to meet them far onto the field to high-five. It was not just any game.
The Berliners were unable to match Bonn's will and the resulting intensity, and Ward scored from distance for Bonn's first double-digit lead (22:12, 12th). After a foul whistle against Leon Kratzer, the Baskets centre engaged in a verbal skirmish with the Alba bench. There was fire in this game when crunch time was not yet in sight.
The Baskets played physically and with all consistency. Berlin was running behind. After a quarter of an hour, the Bonners led by 17 points (34:17), but then Iisalo had to interrupt a run of the Capitals with a time-out. Subsequently, the lead remained quite stable, Shorts ended the first half with the 46:38 from the mid-distance and once again gestured to the fans that they were needed.
The Bonners also started the second half better, but it became tight. Every successful action was now cheered. The fans wanted to see their team cross the finish line. At 54:42 (24th), they accompanied Alba into the time-out with the old slogan "Beat Berlin, beat Berlin". The Baskets took the message to heart and did not let themselves be taken out of the lead.
And all this despite Jaleen Smith once again reducing the score to 71:73 (36th). Now it was time to see whether the Baskets had learned enough crunch time to beat Alba this time. They had.
Telekom Baskets: TJ Shorts 20 points/1 three-pointer (7 assists), Tyson Ward 18/4 (9 rebounds), Zach Ensminger, Mike Kessens 4, Sebastian Herrera 8/2, Karsten Tadda 6/1, Collin Malcolm 8/1, Javontae Hawkins 8, Leon Kratzer 9, Deane Williams 3/1, Finn Delany.
(Original text: Tanja Schneider / Translation: Mareike Graepel)