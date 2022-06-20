Weather in Bonn and the surrounding area : Temperatures expected to cool significantly on Monday

A view of the Bonn skyline. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far in Bonn and the surrounding area. On Sunday it was still warm and dry. On Monday, it will continue to cool down.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Monday in North Rhine-Westphalia will start with cloudy skies and scattered showers, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. In the course of the day, the weather will become increasingly clear. According to the Bonn-based weather service Wetter Online, temperatures not be above 22°C on Monday. In the night to Tuesday it will cool down to 15 to 13 degrees. According to the DWD, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain, with up to 25 litres of rain per square metre in NRW.

Many people in Bonn and the surrounding region got a foretaste of high summer on Saturday, the hottest day of the year so far in Bonn. At around 5 p.m., 36.2 degrees Celsius were measured in Bonn-Endenich, according to weather statistician Klaus Kosack. This surpassed the previous record of 19 May - when it was 31.9 degrees. The German Weather Service included Bonn in its list of the hottest places in NRW. At Cologne-Bonn Airport, 35.5 degrees Celsius were measured on Saturday. According to the DWD, it was even hotter at the Weilerswist-Lommersum station (Euskirchen district) with an official 35.7 degrees.

This was followed by the second tropical night of the year. The thermometer remained above the 20-degree mark in many places. Since the beginning of the heat wave (12 June), there have already been 95 hours of sunshine, which, according to Kosack, is half the normal amount of sunshine expected in the whole month of June. At the same time, it is also very dry. Not a single drop of rain has fallen in Bonn since 10 June. The German Weather Service therefore points to a high risk of forest fires in the region.

The heat and bright sunshine drove many Bonn residents to the surrounding open-air swimming pools, which sometimes led to disputes and long queues. Elsewhere - at Villa Hammerschmidt - visitors were able to enjoy the weather at the Open Day, together with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was also visiting.

Original text: dpa