Weather in Bonn and the region Temperatures expected to reach up 20 degrees Celsius

According to the DWD, people should still have an umbrella on hand on Monday: Showers are possible, including thunderstorms, with highs of up to 15 degrees Celsius (59 °F). Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cloudy with a few clear skies here and there, and rain is still possible. Tuesday should see highs of up to 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F) and it will get even warmer on Wednesday. In the evenings and at night, it will remain cool in the lower elevations with temperatures of around six degrees Celsius (42.8 °F).