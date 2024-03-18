Weather in Bonn and the region Temperatures expected to reach up 20 degrees Celsius
Bonn/Region · At the start of this week, it’s expected to get a little warmer in Bonn and the region. Wednesday is supposed to be especially mild. Will the sun also make an appearance? The outlook for the coming days.
This week, spring will be showing its more friendly side in North Rhine-Westphalia: on Wednesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius (66 °F) . In Bonn and the region, temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius (68 °F). Even at high altitudes, temperatures could reach up to twelve degrees Celsius. But keep in mind: It will still cool down considerably at night. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, ground frost is still possible in the higher elevations.
According to the DWD, people should still have an umbrella on hand on Monday: Showers are possible, including thunderstorms, with highs of up to 15 degrees Celsius (59 °F). Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cloudy with a few clear skies here and there, and rain is still possible. Tuesday should see highs of up to 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F) and it will get even warmer on Wednesday. In the evenings and at night, it will remain cool in the lower elevations with temperatures of around six degrees Celsius (42.8 °F).
However, the spring-like weather is not expected to last long. "Towards the end of the week, it will tend to get wetter and colder again," said a DWD meteorologist in Essen on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop to below 15 degrees Celsius on Friday.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)