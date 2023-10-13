Weather in Bonn and the region Temperatures to drop this weekend as autumn chill sets in
Bonn/Region · The weather in Bonn and the region will finally feel more like fall. Temperatures are expected to plummet at the weekend. Everyone should expect some variable weather conditions that might not be entirely pleasant. Here is the outlook.
With temperatures clearly still too high for this time of year, people living in North Rhine-Westphalia should now be ready for some changing weather conditions. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), only the Rhineland area will have a chance of sunshine on the weekend. In the northern parts of the state, it is expected to be nasty and wet.
In Bonn and the region, after a rainy Thursday, it will continue to be warm as we head into the weekend. Friday could see highs of up to 25 degrees Celsius (77°F). Forecasted is a mix of rain, sun and clouds.
This will be followed by a big drop in temperatures at the weekend. On Saturday, expect windy and inclement weather with a high of 17 degrees Celsius (62°F). Sunday will be a bit cooler with high of 10 degrees Celsius (50°F). At night, the highs will only be in the single digits - also on the Rhine. In the high altitudes of the region, even frost is possible.
(Orig. text: dpa, ga / Translation: ck)