Getting out and about on the long weekend Ten tips for going out over the Christmas holidays in Bonn

A big contrast to ice skating: According to an informal survey conducted by the editorial team, there are actually people who like to sit and sweat - naked - with other people in confined spaces. Those who like to do just that have various options at Christmas time in Bonn: The spa area at the Kameha Hotel - with pool and 60-degree sauna plus steam bath - is open on December 24, 25 and 26. The two saunas and the steam bath at the Sportfabrik in Beuel are also open on all three days. For those who prefer more choice, the Saunapark Siebengebirge in Oberpleis, which opens on Boxing Day, could be something for you. The Mediterana in Bergisch Gladbach is one size bigger. The spa is only closed on December 24.