Getting out and about on the long weekend Ten tips for going out over the Christmas holidays in Bonn
Bonn · A long Christmas weekend is just around the corner. You can get cozy and spend it at home, but there are also lots of things to do if you prefer to be out amongst people. Bonn's local editorial team has put together a few tips.
Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, many people have three public holidays coming up. Of course, they're great for spending time on the couch, especially as the weather is likely to be rather nasty. But for those who would rather socialize or get away from their relatives during this time, the Bonn local editorial team has put together some tips:
■ "Homecoming" in Bonn's pubs
"Driving home for Christmas": Chris Rea's popular Christmas hit is sure to be on the lips of a few ex-Bonners when they return to their old hometown by train or car at the weekend. As well as spending time with family, the holiday season is also a great opportunity to meet up with old friends. One opportunity for this is at the annual "Homecoming" in the old town pub Nyx on Saturday, December 23. According to owner Stephan Müßig, the party is always a big class reunion. The pub at Frankenbad is also open on the Christmas holidays. If you fancy a late drink, you can also pop into Namenlos starting at 10 pm on Christmas Eve.
■ Meeting up at St. Nicholas market
It's an unofficial event that nobody invites you to - but it has a long tradition. On December 23, people meet up in the late afternoon at the Nikolausmarkt in Bad Godesberg to catch up with old acquaintances and friends, former classmates and work colleagues. Or to meet new ones. Every year, the Bad Godesberg pedestrian zone fills up. Those who don't arrive early enough will have problems finding a place later. It remains to be seen whether or not the storm will be a factor. For the first time, the St. Nicholas Market ends on December 23, but will then continue from December 26 to 31 with around half of the stalls still in place.
■ "Dance the fat off”
Whether it's really because of the Christmas “Speck” (“fat”) or simply out of an urge to exercise: if you fancy dancing over the holidays, you'll find plenty of opportunities in Bonn. Discofox, Latin or West Coast Swing? Various ballroom dances will be on offer at the "Speck weg" (“fat away”) party at the Tanzhaus in Vilich on December 26 starting at 6:30 pm. If you're not so good at dancing but have a soft spot for kitschy Christmas jumpers, you can take part in the Ugly Sweater Contest at Carpe Noctem on Christmas Eve. An "X-Mas" party with music from the 1980’s and 1990’s will be held at Brückenforum on Christmas Day.
■ Get out on the ice
An active thing to do for the holidays with a slightly higher level of difficulty would be ice skating. People who like to get out on the ice can do so at Bonn on Ice in the Stadtgarten. It's even open on Christmas Eve from 10 am to 4 pm. And during the Christmas holidays, Bonn residents can also skate from 12 noon to 9 pm. Adults pay 7.50 euros for admission and six euros for skate rental.
■ Sitting and sweating
A big contrast to ice skating: According to an informal survey conducted by the editorial team, there are actually people who like to sit and sweat - naked - with other people in confined spaces. Those who like to do just that have various options at Christmas time in Bonn: The spa area at the Kameha Hotel - with pool and 60-degree sauna plus steam bath - is open on December 24, 25 and 26. The two saunas and the steam bath at the Sportfabrik in Beuel are also open on all three days. For those who prefer more choice, the Saunapark Siebengebirge in Oberpleis, which opens on Boxing Day, could be something for you. The Mediterana in Bergisch Gladbach is one size bigger. The spa is only closed on December 24.
■ Church service with jazz, wine and cheese
Classic Christmas carols with jazz and cheese in the church: “One note different” is how Pastor Joachim Gerhardt describes the service in the Luther Church in Südstadt on Christmas Eve at 10:30 pm. During the Christmas mass, classic Christmas carols will be played by a jazz ensemble. Afterwards, the church welcomes you to celebrate the festivities with cheese, bread, water and wine by the Christmas tree "until the last person leaves". Everyone is welcome, "from the well-off in the south of the city to the homeless", says Gerhardt. At midnight, there is an ecumenical Christmas blessing on the forecourt of the Luther Church with a trombone playing.
■ "The Tempest" as a family play
Shakespeare's "Tempest" is probably remembered by many as a rather dark affair, but the Bonn theater with director Jan Neumann have also made it enjoyable for children and young people (based on Shakespeare). It starts with the versatile stage set, which transforms from a sinking ship into an island. Above all, it's the actors who make the audience members young and old laugh again and again. Last performance: Tuesday, December 2r, 4 pm, Schauspielhaus, Am Michaelshof 9, tickets start at 10.90 euros (concessions six euros) at Bonn-Ticket, information: www.theater-bonn.de.
■ Marvel at the Christmas circus
The Christmas Circus with lots of acrobatics, comedy and a show on BMX bikes provides for a special kind of holiday experience. There is a performance on Christmas Eve at 2 pm. There is also an evening performance at 6 pm on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Tickets for adults start at 20 euros and are available from Bonn-Ticket. Further information at: www.bonner-weihnachtscircus.de.
■ Popcorn instead of cookies
The smell of fresh, warm popcorn will be with some Bonn residents over Christmas. The Woki cinema on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz offers film screenings on all three days and opens its doors on December 24 at 9:45 a.m. for "Winter Adventures with Petterson and Findus". Also scheduled: Wonka, Tribute of Panem, Wish and Aquaman. The Rex cinema on Frongasse will be showing films such as Perfect Days, Maestro and Anatomy of a Case on Christmas Eve and both days of Christmas. There is also a Punch and Judy show on the big screen for children, with free admission on December 24 at 1:30 pm. Further information is available at woki.de or www.rex-filmbuehne.de.
■ A NY resolution to learn something new
A day off could also be used for a little education in history, art or natural history - perhaps a little learning could be a New Year's resolution. Several museums are open on December 25 and 26. Those interested can visit the Haus der Geschichte from 10 am to 6 pm. An exhibition of photos from Ukraine is currently running there. The Bundeskunsthalle is open on both Christmas holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the slide is unfortunately on its winter break. The Museum Koenig and the Kunstmuseum are open on Boxing Day the 26th.
