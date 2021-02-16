Violence at a sports field : Ten youths rob 18-year-old in Beuel

The group consisted of about ten youths (Symbolic image). Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bonn In Bonn-Beuel there was a street robbery on Saturday evening. In the process, a group of about ten youths beat two other youths and stole their jukebox. One of the youths was hospitalised.

Around 11 p.m., two 18-year-old youths were staying at a sports field in Siegburger Straße in Beuel-Bechlinghoven. There they were surrounded by about ten youths. One of the youths pulled out a knife and demanded that the 18-year-olds hand over cash. According to the police, several of the youths from the group then attacked the two 18-year-olds and hit them. During the altercation, one of the attackers allegedly stole the jukebox from the jacket pocket of one of the youths.

Police had previously received a notification of a major brawl at the location. When the patrol car arrived, the perpetrators fled. During the manhunt, officers apprehended two of the suspects near the scene. The officers arrested the 18 and 19 year old suspects and when they searched the 18 year old, they found the music box of the other two juveniles. Furthermore, the officers determined that the 18-year-old suspect was intoxicated, so a doctor at the police station administered a breathalyzer test. The police set free the two suspects again after the measures had been accomplished.

An ambulance took one of the 18-year-olds, who had been robbed, to a hospital because he was injured during the altercation. After ambulatory treatment he was able to leave the hospital again.

Original text: ga