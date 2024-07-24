Coach catches fire on the A3 motorway ‘That was a very close call’
Königswinter-Thomasberg · A coach caught fire on the A3 motorway near Thomasberg on Tuesday afternoon, but the bus driver's actions prevented the worst.
A coach caught fire on the A3 motorway in the direction of Cologne on Tuesday afternoon between the Siebengebirge junction and the Bonn/Siegburg junction.
The Königswinter fire service reported that flames were shooting out of the engine room when they arrived. The bus driver was able to evacuate the passengers through the front door before the emergency services arrived, and they were standing at a safe distance on the grass verge, the fire brigade reported. They were then taken to a nearby rest area and were able to continue their journey on a replacement bus. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
Marc Neunkirchen from the fire service press office says that the bus driver reacted in an exemplary and professional manner, as the rear door of the bus was jammed. "It was a very close call. We are all glad that it ended so well and that no one was injured,’ said Neunkirchen.
Using breathing apparatus, the emergency crews extinguished the fire in the rear of the bus. As diesel and oil had spilled onto the carriageway, the Bockeroth fire-fighting unit was called in. However, it was not necessary to pump out the diesel fuel. The fire service was able to end the operation at 5.30 pm.
The motorway was completely closed in the northbound direction. According to Bonn police, the Siebengebirge junction was also closed in the northbound direction.
One lane was still closed late in the afternoon for clearing and cleaning work. Traffic was diverted past the bus in one lane. In the meantime, the tailback had reached a length of more than ten kilometres. The motorway was reopened in the evening. Around 45 members of the Königswinter volunteer fire brigade were deployed.