Nationwide public transport The 49-euro ticket is coming: What do I get for it?
Düsseldorf · The Deutschlandticket is coming. It goes on sale on 3 April and can be used from 1 May. It is intended to build on the success of the 9-Euro-Ticket. But there are some major differences.
The way is clear for the launch of the 49-euro ticket on 1 May. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat has now also approved a financing law. Sales are to begin on 3 April.
It can be used nationwide in local and regional transport in 2nd class. These are buses, trams, city trains, underground trains, suburban trains, regional trains and regional express trains. Long-distance transport and private operators are excluded, as with the 9-Euro-Ticket.
What other differences are there besides the price?
The Deutschlandticket is a subscription that can be cancelled monthly. It is bound to one person and cannot be passed on to other users. It can be pre-ordered online. From 3 April, this will also be possible via the mobile phone apps of the transport companies. It can also be ordered in writing at the customer centres. The subscription can also be purchased from Deutsche Bahn via the app, the internet or customer centres. From 1 May, it can be used digitally on a mobile phone. Or you can order a chip card. Unlike the 9-euro ticket, the Deutschlandticket cannot be purchased at ticket machines or on paper.
During which period can I use the 49-Euro-Ticket?
The Deutschlandticket is always valid for the current calendar month. So if you only decide on the 15th of a month, you have to pay the full 49 euros for the period until the end of that month. If you do not cancel the subscription, you will automatically continue to receive it for the next month. However, the ticket can always be cancelled at the end of each month.
What do regular transport customers have to do?
As a rule, subscription customers are written to and informed about the further procedure. The letter explains whether they have to take action or whether they will be automatically switched because their old subscription is more expensive. The transport associations report that about 95 per cent of those contacted want the Deutschlandticket. However, regular customers should also consider the additional benefits of existing season tickets, such as free transport of a bicycle or transport of friends in the evening or at the weekend. In this case, the advantages and disadvantages must be weighed up carefully in comparison to the Deutschlandticket.
What about job tickets?
If an employer pays at least 25 per cent of the ticket price, the federal and state governments grant an additional discount of 5 per cent, so that a total discount of at least 30 per cent is achieved in this way. In this case, employees would pay a maximum of 34.30 euros per month for the Deutschlandticket. The Jobticket variant of the Deutschlandsticket is valid nationwide.
Will there be more buses and trams this time?
No. The transport associations have been asking for more money for investments for a long time. Moreover, there is a lack of additional staff and sickness rates have been high recently. However, the transport associations point to current vacancies on buses and trains. The utilisation rate here has not yet returned to the pre-Corona level, but is around 80 to 85 per cent. Home office could also play a role here.
Is a rush of customers expected on buses and trains?
The Association of German Transport Companies assumes that the Deutschlandticket will bring five to six million new customers nationwide. This is mainly expected to be occasional passengers, but also those switching from car to bus and train. During peak times, it is hoped that customers will also make greater use of other times.
Can I take my bicycle with me free of charge?
No. Individual federal states may make their own additional offers in this regard. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, a NRW-wide monthly bicycle subscription at a price of 39 euros is to be introduced on 1 July. However, there is no guarantee that bicycles will be taken along if the train is full.
What additional regulations still apply?
Children under 6 years of age can be taken along on the Deutschlandticket. Students can take advantage of a cheaper offer from 1 May. For a transitional period, they only have to pay the difference between their semester ticket and the 49-euro ticket in order to use local and regional transport throughout Germany. For the most part, this is 12 to 19 euros per month. A permanent nationwide model for students should be in place by the winter semester.