Nationwide public transport The 49-euro ticket is coming: What do I get for it?

The Deutschlandticket is a subscription that can be cancelled monthly. It is bound to one person and cannot be passed on to other users. It can be pre-ordered online. From 3 April, this will also be possible via the mobile phone apps of the transport companies. It can also be ordered in writing at the customer centres. The subscription can also be purchased from Deutsche Bahn via the app, the internet or customer centres. From 1 May, it can be used digitally on a mobile phone. Or you can order a chip card. Unlike the 9-euro ticket, the Deutschlandticket cannot be purchased at ticket machines or on paper.