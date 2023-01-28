Federal and state governments agree : The 49-euro ticket will come on May 1

The successor to the 9-euro ticket - the 49-euro-ticket is to be introduced on May 1, 2023 Foto: dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt

Berlin /Düsseldorf Many had called for a date to be named, now there is agreement: the 49-euro ticket will be introduced on May 1 of 2023. The federal and state governments agreed to this in a working group meeting on Friday. But the EU has the final say.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The federal and state governments agreed on Friday to launch the 49-euro monthly ticket on May 1. "What many would like to see will become reality on May 1," said the chairman of the Conference of Transport Ministers, NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens), on Friday after the meeting of a federal-state working group.

The start of sales of the nationwide ticket for buses and trains in regional transport is set to begin on April 3, he said. Not only had progress been made on these issues, "but final agreement had been reached on the really important points," Krischer said.

However, the agreement is still subject to the EU Commission's approval of the 49-euro ticket. The project relates to issues of state aid law, which the Commission is currently reviewing.

According to Krischer, the federal and state governments also reached an agreement on the so-called job ticket. Employers are to be given the opportunity to buy the ticket at a five percent discount. The prerequisite is that they pass it on to their employees with a discount of at least 25 percent.