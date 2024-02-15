Restaurant guide The "Basteria" serves Italian cuisine in the old government district
Bonn · There are a large number of restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in Bonn and the region. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to a wide selection. This week we present the “Basteria".
“Basteria" in the government district
Restaurant in Bonn-Gronau
Hosts
Konstantin and Martin Stützer have been at the helm since December of 2022
Interior
Modern winter garden ambience with solid wood tables, cognac-colored leather upholstery and stylish bar with Italian marble-look light panel. Seating for 65
Outdoor dining
Raised terrace on two levels with a total of 110 seats
Menu
Pizza Melanzana (with eggplant cream, olives and goat's cheese) 15.50 euros, Pizza Diavolo (with fior di latte, salami, salsiccia and peppers) 18 euros, spinach and mushroom risotto with parmesan 19 euros, fettuccine with king prawns in lemon cream sauce 25 euros
Drinks menu
Gaffel Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 2.60 euros each, nine open wines (0.15l) starting at 6.90 euros, e.g. Passofino Pecorino from Feudi Bizantini (Abruzzo) 8.20 euros or Corte Dei Mori Rosato from Francesco Minini (Sicily) 7.60 euros as well as 19 bottled wines starting at 29 euros. Limoncello Spritz or non-alcoholic Spritz 8.70 euros each
Specials
Seasonal recommendations
Customers
Company employees and families
The philosophy of the establishment
"We want to be hosts for private individuals as well as for business people and for every budget.”
Opening hours
Monday to Friday 11:30 am to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday 4:30 pm to 11 pm. Open every day.
Address
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 69, 53113 Bonn-Gronau, www.basteria-bonn.de
Contact info.
Tel. (0228) 93 49 70 60
Orig. text: Hagen Haas
Translation: ck