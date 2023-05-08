Results from Stiftung Warentest The best food delivery services

Info

Speed

A big trend in online grocery is quick commerce, i.e. the fast delivery of goods, preferably on the same day as the order. With this, providers such as Flink, Gorillas, Picnic or Getir are changing customers' expectations.

Advantages

Ordering via app or website has the advantage that you bypass the wait at a supermarket checkout when you pay. In addition, purchases can be delivered hygienically and contact-free to the front door.