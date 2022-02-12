Alternative running events planned : The Bonn Marathon is canceled for 2022

Instead of the classic Bonn Marathon in 2022, there will be alternative running events in spring and summer. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn Marathon will not take place this year. Instead, there will be alternative running events in the spring and summer. The announcement was made by the organizer and main sponsor.

"We are optimistic about the coming months, many things will hopefully be possible again soon. However, for our marathon planned for the beginning of April, we now have to decide how to proceed, and at this stage, due to the Corona restrictions, there is unfortunately not enough time to hold the event as scheduled," said Christian Okon, managing director of MMP Event. "However, we want to be able to run together this year and have decided to offer two alternative running events. Then, in the spring of 2023, we would like to return to the traditional marathon.”

From April 1 to 30, 2022, the April Challenge will be offered instead. Similar to the October Challenge last fall, a five-kilometer running course with official timing will be set up in Bonn's Rheinaue, which participants can use as they wish during that time.

A new running format is also planned for late summer, with that event to be held on one day. The plan is to offer a half-marathon and a ten-kilometer run with musical accompaniment on a new course taking runners through Bonn city center as part of the Beethoven Festival. Further information on this is still to be announced, the organizer said.

"Even though the surrounding circumstances are still difficult, we are committed to offering attractive running events for all enthusiastic running athletes - young and old - again this year," said Monika Schaller, Head of Group Communications, Sustainability and Brand at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Registration for the April Challenge is now open at www.deutschepost-marathonbonn.de.