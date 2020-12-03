Christmas trees and festive lights : The Christmas spirit is all around, in Bonn and the region

Thousands of lights let the Sternstraße in Bonn's pedestrian zone sparkle. Foto: Bundesstadt Bonn

Bonn/Region No Christmas markets and other festive events for anybody this year. Nevertheless, the Christmas spirit is still very much all around in Bonn and the region: Lit-up streets and squares, Christmas trees and Christmas decorations create the perfect festive atmosphere.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

No Christmas market with mulled wine, bratwurst and resounding Christmas songs, no cosy get-together among friends: Many people's hearts are bleeding because this year they will have to do without Christmas markets and other Christmas events. But there is no need to do without the Christmas atmosphere altogether. Cities, retailers and some private owners are working together to ensure that many streets and squares in Bonn and the region are brightly lit for Christmas in the dark season. In addition to many illuminated Christmas trees in central squares, numerous places with sumptuous Christmas decorations or festive lighting create an adventurous mood. We give you an overview of where you can find the Christmas spirit.

Illuminated Christmas trees in Bonn

A twelve-metre-high Nordmann fir from the Sauerland region will once again adorn the market in front of the Old Town Hall in Bonn's city centre this year. A total of 30 Christmas trees are to be set up in Bonn's city districts, with eight and a half thousand little lights providing a Christmas atmosphere. In addition to the fir tree at the market, the largest Christmas trees include those on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg, Beueler Rathausplatz and Rochusplatz in Duisdorf. According to their own statements, the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) use natural electricity for lighting.

Sternstrasse, Remigiusstrasse and Friedrichstrasse

As every year, Bonn's pedestrian zone around Sternstrasse, Remigiusstrasse and Friedrichstrasse shines in Christmassy splendour. Christmas lights with many small LEDs and shop windows decorated with winter scenes invite you to take a leisurely stroll through the city centre. Because it might get crowded particularly on Saturdays, a visit during the week or after closing time in the evening is recommended.

<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a01ikbap5clw" act="initially-hidden"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount=""; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/general-anzeiger-bonn.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script> <script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="4059a01ikbap5clw" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount=""; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/general-anzeiger-bonn.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "contentad"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script>

Bright trees on Münsterplatz

This year, no Christmas tree can be displayed on Münsterplatz due to construction work on the cathedral. But there is a consolation: illuminated deciduous trees will provide the usual glitter of light.

Godesburg Tower

Energy-saving LEDs illuminate the tower of Godesburg Castle in a Christmassy way. From mid-November to 6 January, the Bad Godesberg landmark is bathed in a warm light.

<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

"Glühgarten light" in the Rheinaue

Advent spirit is also spreading in the Rheinaue. Every weekend, the "Glühgarten light" creates a Christmassy atmosphere in front of the park restaurant. Various stands offer hot and cold drinks, bratwursts, crêpes and waffles for tasting - naturally under the strictest Corona restrictions. There is a guidance system with one-way streets, all food and drinks must be consumed at least 50 metres away.

Address: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn

Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn Opening hours: Friday from 15 to 18.30, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 18.30

<div id="mobilebanner_4"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_4"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

„Stadtkrippe“ in the Münster-Carré

"It was very important to us that the City Nativity Scene spreads joy and contemplation even in Corona times," explained City Dean Wolfgang Picken, who opened the Bonn Nativity Scene together with Superintendent Dietmar Pistorius on 23 November. The nativity scene stages the Christmas story in the middle of Bonn. In addition to the Holy Family, well-known Bonners can also be seen, such as the city's most famous son, Ludwig van Beethoven. Because of the Corona crisis, this year the city nativity scene is behind a shop window in the Münster-Carré.

Garden of the Villa Hammerschmidt

This year, there is a huge, illuminated Christmas tree in the garden of Villa Hammerschmidt on Adenauerallee. It can be admired particularly well from the banks of the Rhine.

Activities around the Bottlerplatz

Around Bottlerplatz, the city of Bonn has planned several small actions to bring more light into the area. For example, the Karstadt shop windows are to remain lighted until midnight, while the lights in the Bonn Information Centre and the House of Education will stay on overnight.

<div id="mobilebanner_5"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_5"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

Bank lights in Bad Neuenahr

This year, the bank lights will again illuminate the spa gardens and the banks of the Ahr. This year, the event invites visitors to stroll around, and there will be no stands or musical or cultural events. The light installations are to shine daily in the morning hours from 4 December to 10 January and from 4.30 pm to midnight. The Kurpark closes at 7 pm.

Winter lights in Bad Honnef

Colour, lights and wintry sounds invite you to take a walk through Bad Honnef's city centre. The "Winter Lights" campaign, which takes place every Advent weekend, bathes the facades of historic houses in coloured light and projects video installations onto house walls. In addition, Christmas-decorated shop windows, many small lights and the futuristic Christmas tree spread a homely Advent feeling.