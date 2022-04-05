A look inside : The Climate Tower is finished

Bonn The Climate Tower of the UN Climate Secretariat on the banks of the Rhine is finished. The staff will move in during the next few weeks. It is one of the most modern and environmentally friendly buildings in Bonn and has some special features.

Crisp green carpet with orange dots, green walls, red chairs. In this conference room, which looks more like a spring meadow, the decision-makers and experts are supposed to work on how to stop global climate change? Yes. And that's the way it's meant to be. Architect Stefan Lippert designed his "Climate Tower" on the United Nations campus, which has already become known among Bonn residents as Kurzer Eugen, like a tree. The trunk is in the middle. It is the same on each of the 17 office floors and contains toilets, kitchenette, photocopying and storage rooms. Around it, the rooms are lined up like leaves.

The green carpet, a special design, is everywhere. The offices and conference rooms, however, vary in size and equipment - and can be variably partitioned off with drywall as long as they are aligned with the window frames of the façade. "This flexibility is part of the concept," says Hanns Holl from the UN's property management. In case the demands of the UN and the Climate Secretariat UNFCCC, which has its global headquarters in the federal city, should ever change. According to current plans, 330 of the 500 staff members, who are spread across several properties, will move into the Climate Tower. The entire move is scheduled for the end of April and will take about two weeks.

Economical set-up

"Everything is set up extremely economically," says Constanze Karn, who is in charge of the project on behalf of the Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben (BImA). The BImA commissioned the building, which was then erected by the Office for Building and Regional Planning for about 72 million euros. In February, the tower was handed over to the United Nations. The corridors are kept narrow, the kitchenettes are set into the walls. In front of them are two tables and seating for breaks. The individual offices are the size of a student room. There is more space in the shared offices, where about six employees can move in. The top floor is a little more luxurious. Here, UNFCCC director Patricia Espinosa will have a direct corner office view of Langer Eugen and the Siebengebirge. The ceilings are considerably higher here. This is because the 18th floor, which is above, only contains the building services.

"Not a metre was wasted," says Karn. There was no other way. The footprint of the high-rise is just 20 by 30 metres. Lippert's design was unique with this approach. The more than 70 others that were available for selection were based on a much more extensive construction method. Lippert wanted to preserve as much green space as possible, especially the old trees. For the time being, no more major construction work is planned. In the distant future, a cafeteria could be built on a vacant corner between Langem and Kurzen Eugen. However, there are no exact plans for this yet.

High-rise building with its own gardeners

The Climate Tower has some special features. For example, the three basement floors house the archives of the Climate Secretariat, which are currently still located in Carstanjen House. Many things have already been digitised - but for some files, the originals on paper are still needed. There is also a shower in the basement for those who come by bike and want to freshen up.

The tower block has its own gardeners. In the foyer, ivy grows in columns from the ceiling. In three of the four winter gardens, which extend over two floors, one wall each is completely planted with plants. Everything is watered automatically. "But people have to take care of replacing broken plants and also pruning them," Karn explains. The windows of the winter gardens open like gills and let fresh air in. The winter gardens are green islands that every employee can reach in a few minutes: Here it smells of forest, plants and earth - with a view over the whole city, depending on the floor. One winter garden, which can be seen from the other side of the Rhine, is dedicated to art. With huge mirrors, the bright floors and neon lights, it looks as if you are floating on a cloud.

Because of its proximity to the Rhine, the high-rise has its own flood protection walls that can be installed. Even before the excavation pit could be dug, a protective wall had to be erected that reached more than 20 metres into the ground and held back the groundwater.

Modern and barrier-free

The Climate Tower lives up to its name with a sophisticated air-conditioning system and has won environmental awards for it. With heat exchangers, it makes use of the groundwater of the Rhine. Pipes are embedded in the thick concrete ceilings through which warm or cold water flows. "The concrete serves as a storage mass and transfers the temperatures into the rooms," explains architect Stefan Lippert. To ensure that the offices behind the approximately 7,000 square metres of double glass façade do not heat up too much, the sun protection is adapted to the weather. Air that is fed into the rooms flows through pipes in the ground beforehand. "In winter it is thus warmed up, in summer it is cooled down," says Hanns Holl.

The conference technology is designed so that all rooms can interconnect via sound and video. This is even possible with other buildings on the UN Campus and the neighbouring WCCB, which Holl says will be used actively. After all, thousands of guests come together again and again for conferences in Bonn.