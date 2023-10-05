Car sharing in Bonn The cost of Cambio, Scouter and Co. and what cars they provide
Bonn · Your own car costs money, loses value and has to be looked after. Car sharing is an alternative. Here’s an overview of the providers in Bonn, their vehicles and the prices.
Get in, buckle up, start the engine and drive off. Driving a car is simple in principle and yet so complicated in everyday life.
If you own your own car, you have to factor in regular expenses for maintenance, insurance, tyre changes and some repairs. That costs a few thousand Euro and time every year. On top of that comes the loss in value of your own vehicle.
An alternative to owning a car is stationary car sharing. This is the sharing of a vehicle at a fixed parking space, which is available to all registered users by reservation. Four companies with their own fleets currently offer this service in Bonn. They are called Cambio, Grüne Flotte, Scouter and Stattauto. What all providers have in common is that users pay per hour and per kilometre driven. In some tariffs, a monthly fee is charged. All providers have their own mobile phone app that can be used to reserve cars. However, booking is also possible by phone and on the respective website. The cars can be opened using an access card or the mobile phone app.
Access to this wide range of vehicles is one of the great advantages of car sharing. In addition to limousines, estate cars, small cars, vans and 9-seaters are parked in the designated parking spaces. If you want, you can take a convertible out for a short trip on a warm autumn day. A van can be reserved well in advance for shopping at the DIY store.
Registering with the car-sharing providers
A little patience and technical ability is required to register with the companies. At Cambio, registration takes place via chat. After entering personal data, photos of ID and driving licence have to be uploaded. At Scouter, users can deposit their ID documents online and expect to be activated the same day. Grüne Flotte offers a video chat. With Stattauto, on the other hand, registration must be done in person at the office in Bonn's Südstadt.
Cambio is also available in Cologne
The Cambio company has 130 vehicles at 60 stations in Bonn. Here, the city administration's plan to build 73 new stations on municipal parking areas has ensured great growth. "In the last five months we have opened 40 new stations in Bonn and provided 65 new vehicles. This corresponds to a tripling of our stations and a doubling of our fleet," Brita Kähne from Cambio Rheinland informs us.
With a VRS annual ticket, the registration fee of 30 Euro that would otherwise have to be paid to Cambio is waived. In addition, the ticket entitles the holder to a 10 percent discount on the time rate. The fleet includes Toyota Aygo, Ford Fiesta, Opel Astra and also 9-seaters and vans from Ford. The company is represented in 43 German cities.
Grüne Flotte is new in Bonn
The provider Grüne Flotte from Waldkirch in Baden-Württemberg is new in Bonn and plans to operate 48 parking spaces in the city. So far, there are initial stations around the main railway station and one at Beuel station. Registration costs 30 Euro, there is no basic fee. Every hour or part thereof is charged. The cars of the Green Fleet have to be activated by the tablet in the glove compartment. Only after entering a pin will the vehicle key be released.
Scouter relies on the centres
Scouter from Marburg with the silver-orange vehicles currently has around 100 vehicles at 49 stations in Bonn, mainly, in the centre, in Beuel and Bad Godesberg. By spring 2024, the company wants to increase the fleet to a good 120 vehicles and open ten more stations.
Managing Director Thomas Großnann says: "In my view, the city of Bonn has done three things really well with carsharing: firstly, the focus on station-based carsharing; secondly, the inclusion of the city districts, because this creates a network for all Bonn residents; and thirdly, the plan to electrify the parking spaces, because this makes carsharing a bit more sustainable.“
The fleet includes Fiat 500s, Ford Fiestas, Opel Corsas, Renault Megane station wagons and, most recently, a Tesla Model Y on the corner of Kaiserstraße and Königstraße. The provider is represented in 20 cities and is a partner in the Flinkster network of Deutsche Bahn. Scouter charges an extra 1.50 Euro for a telephone booking.
Stattauto with basic fee
Stattauto is the only car-sharing company operating in Bonn that charges a basic annual fee. This fee ranges from 120 to 240 Euro. The registration fee is 30 Euro. In Bonn, Stattauto has around 20 cars at twelve stations. In Siegburg and Brühl there is one station each. The fleet includes Toyota Aygo, Opel Corsa and Renault Kangoo.