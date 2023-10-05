Car sharing in Bonn The cost of Cambio, Scouter and Co. and what cars they provide

Info

Cambio does not charge a monthly fee for the basic tariff. The registration fee is 30 Euro. During the day, a small car costs 1.90 Euro and 27 cents per kilometre. From 101 kilometres, 20 cents.

The Green Fleet has no monthly basic fee. Registration costs 30 Euro. A small car costs 2.10 Euro per hour during the day. The first 100 kilometres cost 28 cents per kilometre.

Scouter initially charges no basic fee. After half a year, a decision can be made between a 5 Euro fee or higher rental rates. Registration costs 29 Euro. A small car costs 2 Euro per hour, 38 cents per kilometre. Without a basic fee, each hour costs 50 cents more.

Stattauto costs 30 Euro for registration. Depending on the tariff, monthly fees range from 10 to 20 Euro. In the basic tariff, a small car costs 2 Euro per hour. The kilometre price is 25 cents per kilometre for the first 100 kilometres.