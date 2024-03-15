How do you feel about the new Ferris wheel at the spring festival this year?
New attraction in Bonn The Ferris wheel in Beuel to open at spring festival
Beuel · A Ferris wheel has been set up on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel since the middle of the week. It is to be opened on Saturday, when the spring festival takes place there. Werner Koch, chairman of the Beuel trade association, tells us a little bit about what to expect.
The spring festival on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel is a tradition. This year, a new attraction is being added. The chairman of the Beuel trade association (GGB), Werner Koch, explains what visitors can expect this year.
Werner Koch: When Peter Barth and Fredi Rüwe asked if the Ferris wheel could be set up a week before the Easter fair, we on the board of the trade association were absolutely delighted. This will definitely attract even more visitors.
How many exhibitors are you expecting?
Koch: There will be just under 30 this time. But that depends a lot on the weather. Many wait for the forecast and sign up to participate at short notice.
The plant sale at the spring festival has a very good reputation among gardening enthusiasts…
Koch: Quite rightly so. The goods offered by the traders are absolutely top quality. There are many Bonn residents who eagerly await the spring festival because they want to stock up there. Although the festival is very early this year, it is just the right timing for gardening enthusiasts.
But the spring festival isn't just about flowers, is it?
Koch: No, not only. There is a wide range of food and drink on offer. And there will also be plenty of entertainment. The "B-FIVE Blues Band" will be playing on Saturday starting at 4 p.m., and Hermann Hergarten with his barrel organ and the Rabbit Tail Jazz Band will be performing as musical walking acts on both days. For many visitors, the absolute highlight is when around 50 Vespas come to the banks of the Rhine at around 2 p.m. to give them flowers.
The spring festival on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel under the Kennedy Bridge will take place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 am to 6 pm, and on Sunday, March 17, from 11 am to 6 pm. The Hoefnagels family's 40-meter-high Ferris wheel will open on Saturday. Adults pay seven euros for a ride on the "Bella Vista", children pay five euros. It will be on the banks of the Rhine for two months.
(Orig. text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)