Bonn Marathon The field of participants: Who are the runners?

Bonn · Who are the runners who will be clocking up the kilometres at the Bonn Marathon on Sunday? How old are they on average? Where do they come from? A look at the field of participants.

The start of the Bonn Marathon 2023.

The start of the Bonn Marathon 2023.

Foto: Wolfgang Henry
  • A quarter of the participants come from Bonn
  • Eleven per cent come from Cologne
  • Around ten per cent from the Rhein-Sieg district
  • 2.25 per cent of runners are travelling from abroad
  • Athletes from Brazil, Singapore, India and Nairobi have travelled the longest distances
  • 74 different nationalities are taking part in the Bonn Marathon
  • Most represented after Germans: Dutch, Belgians, Italians and US-Americans

How old are the participants?

  • The average age of all participants is 38.9
  • The youngest runners are the starters of the school marathon. You can take part from the age of five. Accordingly, the youngest runners are around eleven years old
  • The oldest participant was born in 1934 and starts in the ten-kilometre run
  • 6.7 per cent of runners are over 60 years old

Ratio of men and women

  • At 54 per cent, women outnumber men in the ten-kilometre run

How the participants are distributed across the disciplines

  • Late registrations are only possible at the marathon fair. This will take place on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Münsterplatz in Bonn
  • 250 starting places are still available
  • Things are a little more relaxed for the marathon relay: around 50 relay teams can still register here

(Original text: Sebastian Siebertz / Translation: Mareike Graepel)

Meistgelesen
Neueste Artikel
Zum Thema
Aus dem Ressort