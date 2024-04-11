Bonn Marathon The field of participants: Who are the runners?
Bonn · Who are the runners who will be clocking up the kilometres at the Bonn Marathon on Sunday? How old are they on average? Where do they come from? A look at the field of participants.
11.04.2024 , 07:13 Uhr
- A quarter of the participants come from Bonn
- Eleven per cent come from Cologne
- Around ten per cent from the Rhein-Sieg district
- 2.25 per cent of runners are travelling from abroad
- Athletes from Brazil, Singapore, India and Nairobi have travelled the longest distances
- 74 different nationalities are taking part in the Bonn Marathon
- Most represented after Germans: Dutch, Belgians, Italians and US-Americans
How old are the participants?
- The average age of all participants is 38.9
- The youngest runners are the starters of the school marathon. You can take part from the age of five. Accordingly, the youngest runners are around eleven years old
- The oldest participant was born in 1934 and starts in the ten-kilometre run
- 6.7 per cent of runners are over 60 years old
Ratio of men and women
- At 54 per cent, women outnumber men in the ten-kilometre run
How the participants are distributed across the disciplines
- Late registrations are only possible at the marathon fair. This will take place on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Münsterplatz in Bonn
- 250 starting places are still available
- Things are a little more relaxed for the marathon relay: around 50 relay teams can still register here
(Original text: Sebastian Siebertz / Translation: Mareike Graepel)