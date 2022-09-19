Fire department pond : The first swimming pool for dogs has opened in Duisdorf

After their first swim, many four-legged friends have sore muscles. But that's not a bad thing, explains animal physiotherapist Lora Biethahn from Duisdorf. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Duisdorf A new swimming pool for dogs opened this weekend in Duisdorf. David Scholz, Kevin Lucas and Lora Biethahn have converted the fire department's Dusidorf fire pond.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Henri, a German shepherd suffering from arthritis, whimpers. He refuses to go into the water. The five-year-old dog is wearing an orange life jacket and seems wobbly on his feet. After some coaxing from his owner, the animal physiotherapist Lora Biethahn, he finally dares to go into the pool step by step. At first he is hesitant, but then Henri enthusiastically swims his laps. The water seems to refresh him after all the sun.

In order to allow dogs like Henri to let off steam in the water, David Scholz, Kevin Lucas and Lora Biethahn have converted the fire department's Dusidorf fire pond into a dog swimming pool. Scholz and Lucas are tenants of the land where the pond is located and also run an equestrian centre here.

Fire brigade can continue to use water in an emergency

"It was actually just a fun idea for our own dogs, but we thought that other dog owners might enjoy it too," says Lucas. The basic idea was to let the horses from the farm swim there. But that was not possible.

Since 1 September, the ten by five meters L-shaped pool, which is 1.20 metres deep, has been open to all dogs and their owners. If you are not sure whether your four-legged friend can swim at all, you should leave the leash on in the water first or go into the pool with your pet.

"We pumped the pool completely empty on the really hot days a few weeks ago and then painted it. It took four days to fill it," Lucas says. A filter system cleans the water of hair and coarse dirt. Otherwise, there are no chemicals in the water. The fire brigade can continue to use the water in case of a forest fire. "This way we can put the pool to good use," says Scholz. Admission to the dog swimming pool costs two euros.

Good for the joints

After Henri first did his laps alone today, he now has company. The German shepherds Finja and Bailey jump into the water without hesitation and splash everyone around them. They don't need a life jacket and don't want to stop jumping into the water.

"Just like with humans, swimming is very good for the dogs' joints and muscles," says Biethahn. Since Henri has been swimming, his arthritis has improved considerably.

Biethahn recommends that all dog owners take their dogs swimming regularly, but not in the Rhine, as the current is too dangerous. "Swimming can be used as a preventive measure to guard against injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system," says Biethahn. In the case of existing injuries, however, owners should first talk to the vet treating the dog to see if he or she is fit enough to swim.

Swimming is also helpful for agile dogs that need a lot of exercise. They can let off a lot of steam in a short time and in a way that is easy on the body, "because swimming is not only a lot of fun for the dogs, it is also an intensive strength and endurance training," says Biethahn.

Jump ramp at the edge of the pool

The response to the dog swim was thoroughly positive on the first weekend. "There were about 200 dogs here and the owners were all very happy. We got a lot of friendly messages," says Lucas.

There is a ramp in the pool for shy dogs. It sinks slowly so that the animals can get used to the water. If that's not enough, the owners are also allowed to go into the water with them. "So far, every dog has entered the water," says Lucas.

Henri had to leave the pool after about 20 minutes. He objected vehemently and howled. The situation is similar for the two German shepherds Finja and Bailey. When they have solid ground under their feet again, their hind legs wobble. "When the dogs go swimming for the first time, they definitely have sore muscles the next day," says Scholz.

The swimming pool operators would like to point out a few rules that all visitors should abide by. Dogs must be kept on a leash outside the pool. In addition, care must be taken that the horses on the farm are not frightened by the four-legged friends.

The pool can be reached via the car park from the Antoki restaurant. "When the dogs are done, you can still sit on the terrace of the restaurant. Dogs are allowed there," says Lucas.

After Finja and Bailey have also left the pool, the next bather arrives: an Eastern European shepherd dog. She and her owner Sandra Heiden are here for the second time. "I heard about the dog bath on Facebook and came straight here, it's the perfect place for the dogs to cool down," she says.

SWIMMING WITH FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS Dog bath The dog swimming pool in Duisdorf is the only one of its kind in the Bonn area. The next one is in Bergheim, near Cologne. This year, the Bonn bath is to remain open until October. Every day, dogs can jump into the pool until 9 pm. As long as the thermometer is above 20 degrees, the pool will remain open. For next year, bathing is planned as early as May. For dogs that still need some exercise in the water, the bath offers a water treadmill. It is used to strengthen the muscles. An appointment is necessary for this. Any questions can be answered by Lora Biethahn by phone: 0177/6333123.

Original text: Anton Dieckhoff