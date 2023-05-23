Car fire on Bonner Talweg "The flames were several metres high"

"The flames were metres high. The dense smoke drifted over the house," recalls a resident of the two houses that were particularly affected. The 26-year-old was taking out the rubbish when she saw the driver of the car, a neighbour and a boy standing in the street next to the already burning car. "They were pretty panicked. I quickly went up to my flat, grabbed my keys and mobile phone, and then got out again," the 26-year-old reports. As she looked at the flames growing higher, she said she was "already saying goodbye to the house". All the more fortunate that the fire brigade - the residents had already left their homes - was able to prevent the flames from spreading to the other houses.