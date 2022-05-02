GA-Exclusive : The flying eye of NATO

Working at an altitude of nine kilometres: the crew of the AWACS reconnaissance aircraft stationed in Geilenkirchen is recruited from all NATO countries. Foto: Rüdiger Franz

Geilenkirchen On the move on the eastern flank of the alliance: AWACS reconnaissance planes take off daily from Geilenkirchen in the direction of the Ukrainian border. The General-Anzeiger was present at one mission this week.

Last Wednesday, just before 10 p.m. at the NATO airbase in Geilenkirchen: "Magic" has completed its day's work. On this day, "Magic" is the radio code of the E-3A Boeing with its two dozen crew members. They are slowly coming down the gangway nearing the end of duty after a long day's work. As so often, their place of work during the day was a good 1200 kilometres to the east, somewhere in the tri-border region of Poland, Belarus and Ukraine. Their mission at an altitude of nine kilometres: aerial reconnaissance along NATO’s eastern flank. The soldiers belong to the First Squadron of the NATO unit in Geilenkirchen. On average, they do their job two to three times a week above the clouds, with several planes in the air every day.

The aircraft are better known under the abbreviation AWACSs. This stands for "Airborne Warning and Control System", and the distinctive plate-shaped radar dome mounted on the fuselage makes the aircraft unmistakable. 14 of these converted Boeing 707s are stationed at the air base in Teverener Heide, right on the border with the Netherlands. But the scenic attractions of the westernmost tip of the republic will have to wait. Then you look in vain for windows in the aircraft, and the interior resembles a mixture of open-plan office and factory control room.

Before take-off, US army non-commissioned officer Alison explains with panache how the oxygen mask works. The safety regulations on board are strict; crew members only appear in public with their first name and rank.

Refuelling in the air

There is hustle and bustle everywhere before take-off towards the east. Provisions and equipment are stowed, cables are connected, belts are fastened, switches are pressed, documents are studied. The crew is accustomed to light physical contact when passing each other in the narrow aisle. They have about ten hours of flying ahead of them, explains Dutch press officer Donny. This inevitably means that they will have to refuel in the air. Or maybe not?

Because there’s something wrong with the on-board communication technology, and after barely an hour the technicians give up trying to fix the problem. The crew has to use another aircraft. The loading procedure starts again, and the unplanned break provides an opportunity for a chat. In the military, you get around and are not at a loss for anecdotes.

This is all the more true when, as on this day, the group of colleagues consists of half a dozen Germans and Americans, three Italians, two Canadians, two Dutch, a Norwegian, a Dane and a Greek. About 2500 people work on the airbase which has the infrastructure of a small town. About a third of them are soldiers, with Germans making up the majority with about 350.

The atmosphere on board is relaxed

"A whisky for me," Major Rolph says jokingly in the cockpit, reaching for the control column before the second take-off attempt. In other respects, too, the aircraft commander of today's mission exudes Dutch nonchalance and is thus in good company. Despite all the concentration, the crew’s working atmosphere is relaxed; military formality is kept to a minimum in the confined space.

The AWACS unit is the only multinational flying unit of NATO, which two days earlier had once again invoked unity as host of the international military conference in Ramstein. It’s almost as if the war in Ukraine has rekindled the spirit of NATO’s founding fathers. And yet, in the alliance that French President Emmanuel Macron said was brain dead in 2019, the images of the historic low point are still alive: just eight months ago, under the eyes of the world’s public, the dust under the undercarriages of American’s vehicles withdrawing under chaotic circumstances at Kabul airport resembled the ashes of NATO itself.

How mundane does a defective cable that causes a slight delay seem today? And yet the glitch makes all those involved aware of a sensitive deficit: most AWACS aircraft are approaching the age of forty, and no decision has yet been taken on their successors. With upgrades, NATO is currently in the process of extending the operational capability of the fleet for at least another decade until 2035 at a cost of one billion dollars. At least the first aircraft has been considered fully modernised since a week ago.

Russia will soon have more modern AWACS aircraft

But as if their own problems were not enough, the Russians, of all people, are one step ahead of the Western alliance in this field. In two years' time, their new Beriyev A-100 reconnaissance aircraft will be operational AWACS, which, according to Russia, can also detect "stealth aircraft" and combat drones. This brings back faded memories of the admonitions of a Peter Scholl-Latour, who already 15 years ago had been critical of NATO’s AWACS flights in the immediate vicinity of St Petersburg as a possible provocation of Russia. A viewpoint that NATO still counters today with the argument of alliance defence. Speaking of Russians: They know each other, they meet. Because of the huge radar, the aircraft appear as inconspicuous on the screens of the respective opposite sides, like lighthouses in a moonless night. "Of course you meet each other there all the time, it was like that even before the Ukraine war," says one soldier, pointing to his screen.

Although there is no Russian "lighthouse" to be seen at the moment just ten kilometres above the Polish city of Lublin, blue, green and, at some distance, red symbols are moving around one's own location - the colours for allied, neutral and presumably non-allied actors. Radar-guided weapon systems on the ground, such as surface-to-air missiles, are also located, classified and reported to the ground.

A complete picture emerges from thousands of puzzle pieces

Theoretically, a Gepard tank, such as the one Ukraine is now to receive from former German stocks, would also be visible in this way - provided its radar was large or the distance to the AWACS machine was small enough. In this way, an overall picture emerges from thousands of puzzle pieces - true to the military principle "If you have the heights, you dominate the valleys.” For the great tactical advantage of AWACS pilots is the altitude at which they operate: From over 9000 metres, they have a much wider perspective without even mountains interfering. Even low-flying objects can be located at a distance of 400 kilometres.

The coverage area of an E-3A aircraft is almost 400,000 square kilometres, which is more than the surface area of Poland, as Lieutenant Colonel James from Canada illustrates. The 46-year-old holds the position of Tactical Director on board. In short, this means that all the threads of radar observation run together in his hands.

There is hardly any traffic in the skies above Ukraine

"Magic" has long since reached its current orbit, as the respective area of responsibility is called in technical jargon. And so James and his comrades from the observation post, which can also control battles as a flying command centre in the event of war, can literally see as far as Kiev on this spring-like Wednesday. The focus, however, does not reach as far as the embattled Donbass in eastern Ukraine, explains an officer who suspects that this is precisely where the Russian counterparts of the AWACS are operating. In general, the skies over Ukraine are remarkably quiet. Quiet and dangerous.

But the two Geilenkirchen AWACS squadrons have shifted their focus to the airspace over Poland and almost doubled the number of missions there since the outbreak of the war. This does not automatically mean that the soldiers fly more: Their flying time is limited to 120 hours a month anyway because of the high physical strain. However, many previous training flights have been reassigned to missions on the eastern flank. The pilots keep their distance from the Ukrainian border as well as from Belarus: The basis for the mission remains the protecting and safeguarding of the Alliance territory, which does not exclude the observation of neighbouring airspace. A mission beyond the border, on the other hand, would require an explicit mandate, and NATO does not want to become a party to the war.

Information goes to headquarters

Accordingly, no one wants to join in speculations that are repeatedly raised. What is clear is that the positions of presumably Russian aircraft flow in real time from the aircraft to headquarters and to the NATO members. The thesis that the aerial photographs (as claimed a few weeks ago by a spokesperson for the Russian government) find their way straight to the Ukrainian defence ministry elicits a friendly reference to their own mission on board. This is being fulfilled. The surveillance of NATO airspace. And nothing else. Certainly, no information has been passed from this aircraft to Ukraine, they say in unison.

This would in any case only help air defence there in a situation if it were transmitted in real time. When asked whether data has been transmitted to Ukraine, both NATO and the US government regularly resort to routine generalities. For example, the "exchange of information" had already been "common practice" before the war. For once, this did not include air-to-air refuelling on today's flight, which was slightly shortened due to a technical glitch. At least for the night, "Magic" has a break.

Original article: Rüdiger Franz