It’s the ice cream season The ice cream parlours in Bonn-Beuel are planning these new creations.

It's not just in Beuel that the ice age has begun. Many ice cream parlours in downtown Bonn have also reopened their doors, for example the "Eiscafé Lazzarin" in Sternstraße. "The first days of March were not exactly exhilarating, but it can only get better," says owner Antonio Grossi. At the moment, he offers 15 different varieties, but as soon as the sun shines again, he will stock up to 30. Among them is the pomegranate variety, which was already in high demand last year. The Italian brought the ingredients for it from his homeland this summer. "I drove the kernels in jars from the Dolomites all the way to Bonn by car," he reveals. For the end of April, he has announced another creation that is still in the works: fig cactus. Here, too, the fruit comes from Italy. A scoop at Grossi costs 1.40 euros.