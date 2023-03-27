It’s the ice cream season The ice cream parlours in Bonn-Beuel are planning these new creations.
Beuel · If you love ice cream, Bonn-Beuel is the place to be. From gelato after the original Italian recipe to the hip, vegan creation, everything can be found here. We give an overview of the season's trends.
The winter weather may have delayed the arrival of spring fever for many Bonn residents, but the ice cream season has begun. Since March 1, sweet tooths can feast on the new creations. What's on the menu this year at the ice cream parlours in Beuel? And how have prices developed? The GA has conducted a test tasting.
A different kind of iced coffee: "Eislabor
Since Carnival, all three branches of the "Eislabor" (Beuel, Altstadt and City) are open again. What's in the refrigerated counter there this year? "We brought a recipe from the ice cream fair in Rimini: white coffee ice cream," reveals owner Petra Recker. To make it, the coffee beans are not ground, but left to steep in the milk as a whole. The expert explains, "This way, the milk takes on the coffee flavour very delicately." To celebrate the international "Gelato Day" on March 24, there was also apple strudel ice cream with roasted almonds, rum and crumble.
Last year's tipsy newcomer is also making a return to the ice cream counter this summer - "Lillet-Wildberry" with fresh raspberries and strawberries, tonic and the French aperitif Lillet. Customers pay between €1.40 and €1.60 for a scoop, depending on the flavour, at street vendors in Beuel and the Altstadt, the same last year. In the café in the Altstadt, 20 cents per scoop has been added. "We only raised the prices a little over a year ago when we switched everything to sustainability. We hope that's enough," Recker says.
- Location: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 16, corner of Hermannstrasse.
Not afraid of colour: "Eiscafé Teatro"
Eiskafé Teatro" in the glass pavilion in Beuel-Mitte is well frequented even on weekdays and under March's grey skies. Five young employees stand behind the artfully piled up icebergs and serve the clientele. But what is it like behind the scenes? Concern about the increased prices is still written all over the face of owner Olga Antanaciuc and her two employees Filippo and Luiz. Prices have risen by ten percent compared to last year. Even last season did not go well because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
This is why expectations for this year are also cautious. "We have to wait and see what happens," says Filippo. The operators were nevertheless able to score points with guests last year with their "Paw Patrol" ice cream, a blue creation named after a well-known children's series that tastes like Smurf ice cream. There are currently no plans for new creations. A scoop costs 1.50 euros, ten cents more than last year.
- Location: Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 26
Different states of apple strudel: "Eiscafé Olivotti"
"The first days of the new season were great, then it snowed," says Enrica del Favero of "Eiscafé Olivotti." On March 1, she reopened her gelateria, where she sells ice cream made from her grandfather's original recipe from Italy. But due to the bad weather, the warm apple strudel performed better in the past few days than its ice cream counterpart: "Oma Apfelstrudel," a special creation with apple-cinnamon flavour.
"As soon as the first rays of sunshine come out, we'll ramp up our ice cream range again, from the current 20 to 31 different varieties," she says. Among them are exotics like "grapefruit prosecco" and "rhubarb." She developed the latter creation last year for a regular customer for his birthday. Since the birthday boy wasn't the only one who seemed to like it, it's part of the range this year, too. The scoop is available from her for 1.40 euros, which is 20 cents more than last year. Like many of her peers, the ice cream specialists cites the rise in raw material prices as the reason for the increase.
- Location: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 69
Vegan vegetable creations: "Eiscafé Etna"
If you like it high-proof, you'll get your money's worth at "Eiscafé Etna" this spring. This is where ice cream specialist Fabrice Salatin offers his new "Jamaica Rum" gelato, with nougat brittle and 75-percent rum. There are currently 30 different flavours behind his counter, but the warmer it gets, the more there will be. "On cold days, marzipan and panettone ice cream did well," Salatin says. In the summer, he says, there’s more call for fruity varieties.
As demand for vegan ice cream continues to grow, he is also experimenting more. "Fruit ice cream is no problem, but making dairy ice cream vegan is a challenge. The molecules have to be stabilized so that it is still nice and creamy later on," he explains. Based on soy milk, he is currently creating unusual varieties such as "Carrot-Fennel-Apricot" and "Black Carrot-Forest Fruit-Violet Flower." This year, the price per scoop is 1.40 euros, 20 cents more than last year.
- Location: Obere Wilhelmstraße 1
Something new for crispy lovers: "Becher und Hörnchen".
Good news for all those who like a crackle and crunch in their mouth: the ice cream parlour "Becher und Hörnchen" in Pützchen wants to add a new crunchy ice cream to its range. Inspiration for the recipe comes from children's lollipops that crackle in the mouth. Tim Widera shares the management with his mother Sabine Thiemann. Last season, he says, the café did better than ever. But they have also felt the effects of inflation: "We got a call every month: Milk, cream, it's all gotten more expensive." That's why the nut ice cream costs ten cents more this year, and pistachio flavour is even 20 cents more expensive. All other scoops are still available for 1.20 euros. The 25-year-old owner of the café himself prefers the "Cookies" and "Cheesecake Lemon Crunch" varieties. Four-legged friends can look forward to the liver sausage ice cream.
- Location: Adelheidisplatz 20
Summer cherry-mango on request: "La Gelateria"
At "La Gelateria," ice cream is available on demand. For former "Olivotti" owners Paolo Cilea and Kim Schwarz, customer satisfaction is apparently a high priority. Two students recently requested "summer cherry mango" variety. "I made that right the next day, and then they were happy," Cilea says. In summer, there's even a new flavour of ice cream every week. After the change of location from Beuel to Pützchen, Cilea is satisfied: "You can enjoy the ice cream better here than in Beuel because it's quieter and not so crowded and hectic." After prices had to be raised slightly last season, they remain unchanged so far this year. A scoop costs 1.20 euros.
- Location: Holtorfer Strasse 2
And downtown?
Pomegranates from the Dolomites: "Eiscafé Lazzarin".
It's not just in Beuel that the ice age has begun. Many ice cream parlours in downtown Bonn have also reopened their doors, for example the "Eiscafé Lazzarin" in Sternstraße. "The first days of March were not exactly exhilarating, but it can only get better," says owner Antonio Grossi. At the moment, he offers 15 different varieties, but as soon as the sun shines again, he will stock up to 30. Among them is the pomegranate variety, which was already in high demand last year. The Italian brought the ingredients for it from his homeland this summer. "I drove the kernels in jars from the Dolomites all the way to Bonn by car," he reveals. For the end of April, he has announced another creation that is still in the works: fig cactus. Here, too, the fruit comes from Italy. A scoop at Grossi costs 1.40 euros.
- Location: Sternstraße 57A
Salsa and gelato: "La Dolce Vita"
One person who also opened in winter is Saif Almigamis. He runs the ice cream parlour "La Dolce Vita" at Kaiserplatz, his relatives the stores at Markt, Münsterplatz and Bad Godesberg. There's a wide selection of ice creams to feast on, including the classics vanilla, chocolate, smurf ice cream and raffaelo. "All fruit ice creams are vegan at our shop, but since demand is increasing, there will be even more of them this summer," Almigamis says. A new, plant-based chocolate ice cream is in the planning stages, he said. The liver sausage ice cream is less plant-based. This is also on the menu at Las Dolce Vita. Here, a scoop costs 1.40 euros.
- Location: Kaiserplatz, 53113 Bonn, Germany