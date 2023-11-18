Bonn on Ice The ice skating rink at the Stadtgarten has opened
Bonn · Good news for ice skating enthusiasts: the ice rink in Bonn's Stadtgarten is open again. Manager Otmar Kaiser is hoping for the first regular season since 2019 - no pandemic and no energy crisis. You can find out all you need to know here.
Want to hear some good news? For anyone who likes to go ice skating, the skating rink at the Bonn Stadtgarten is open again. The ice is cold, the mulled wine is hot and the ice sticks are lined up along the edge. On the first day it opened for the season, the skating rink already had lots of visitors. One has had to do without the rink for some years now, first because of the coronavirus, and then because of the energy crisis.
Manager Otmar Kaiser has found enough staff for the new season, most of them university students. He is very satisfied with the booking situation so far: "Demand is very high, we are well on target." In fact, they are almost at pre-Covid levels - people seem to have some catching up to do. There are also many inquiries from school classes.
Things got off to a leisurely start on the first day, but Kaiser expects the weekend to be very busy. Two teenagers came in and were impressed by the wintry 1,300 square meters of ice, brightly lit and situated in a tent. A father from Bonn and his two children happened to be passing by, enjoying a hot drink, the seven-year-old daughter watching the ice skaters. She is in a roller-skating club, the father said, and wanted to get out on the ice too. "The movements are similar.”
Linus Olbrich had come here with a purpose, bringing brand new skates with him. He was a beginner, he said, "but I want to practice this year". He had had a lot of fun on the ice rinks in Berlin and Cologne. "I like trying out new things." So far, he has had bad experiences with rental skates, so he brought his own.
The ice rink will be open until Sunday, January 14: Sundays through Thursdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm. There are special opening hours for Christmas and New Year: on Christmas Eve, Bonn on Ice is open from 10 am to 4 pm, on both Christmas holidays from 12 pm to 9 pm, on New Year's Eve you can skate from 10 am to 6 pm and on New Year's Day from 12 pm to 9 pm.
Admission price has gone up
The entrance fee has been increased by 10 to 15 percent, which manager Otmar Kaiser says is necessary because of increased energy and tent rental costs. From Olbrich’s point of view, the prices are reasonable: It was cheaper in Berlin and more expensive in Cologne. Children up to the age of three get in free of charge, up to the age of eleven they pay five euros, everyone older than that 7.50 euros. A ticket good for ten visits costs 40 euros for those up to twelve-years-old and 60 euros for those older than that. Season tickets can be purchased for 59 euros or 109 euros. They must include a photo. All admission prices are valid for four hours.
You can rent skates and helmets, and book skating lessons and curling sessions. There are hot drinks and a snack hut to warm up. The ice rink can also be rented out for children's birthday parties and company events. School and kindergarten groups can also sign up.
Orig. text: Stefan Knopp
Translation: ck