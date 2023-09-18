Restaurant Guide The "Kastaniengarten" serves Italian cuisine in an elegant ambience
Auerberg · The number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, wine bars and bars in Bonn and the region is large. The General-Anzeiger helps with the selection. This time we present the restaurant "Kastaniengarten".
Kastaniengarten
German-Italian restaurant in Bonn-Auerberg.
Host
Lavinia Prösch since July 2022.
Premises
Elegant ambience with silver and grey tones and as a continuous motif on numerous pictures and murals: Marilyn Monroe. 42 seats.
Outdoor catering
Terrace in front of the house with fountain and old chestnut trees. Seats 80.
Food menu
Onion soup with bread and cheese au gratin 7.90 euros, tagliatelle with Porcini mushrooms, beef tips and cream sauce 19.90 euros, pike perch fried in sage and butter with rosemary potatoes and seasonal vegetables 24.90 euros, rump steak (approx. 300g) with French fries and salad 28.90 euros.
Drinks menu
Sion Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 2.30 euros each, Schöfferhofer wheat beers (0.5l) five euros each. Ten open wines (0.2l) 6.50 euros each, e.g. Pinot Noir Rosé by Claus Jacob (Palatinate) or Rivaner Pinot Gris by Hans Baer (Rheinhessen). Italicus Spritz aperitif 7.40 euros.
Special offers
Changing daily specials.
Clientele
Couples, families, groups of friends.
Philosophy of the house
"Here in the Kastaniengarten, in addition to good food, there is also a holiday feeling for the guests," says Lavinia Prösch.
Opening hours
Tuesday to Saturday 4 pm to midnight, Sunday 12 pm to midnight. Closed on Mondays. (From October also closed on Tuesdays).
Address
Kölnstr. 464, 53117 Bonn-Auerberg, www.restaurant-kastaniengarten.eatbu.com
Contact
Tel. (0228) 96 77 16 61
(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Jean Lennox)