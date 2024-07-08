Espresso bar in the Münster The "La Roc Espressobar" opens in the basilica

The small, cosy space (seating for ten) in La Roc impresses with its interplay of the cathedral's stone walls and stone pillars with solid oak wood, smart oak panels and cognac-coloured leather stools. The terrace in front of the building currently has 24 seats, but is soon to be expanded to 40 seats. A unique outdoor seating area is planned on the roof terrace directly above the dining room, with a view of the Goose Fountain, probably with ten more seats. "I'm looking to start there in August or September," says Etemadi.

The coffee specialities are prepared in an Italian portafilter machine (Nuova Simonelli) using roasts from Piazza Venezia in Bonn-Dransdorf, which are roasted especially for La Roc Espressobar (espresso 2.60 euros, caffè crema 3.30 euros, cappuccino 3.60 euros). The three types of roast, including decaffeinated, are also on sale (500 grams for 12.50 euros and one kilogramme for 19.90 euros). Alcoholic drinks will soon be available to order, including Italian beer, long drinks and wines.



Italian pastries from Pasticceria San Marco in Neuss will also be on offer. The dolci start at 1.60 euros, including pistacchio (two euros), pignolate (2.10 euros), nocello (2.40 euros), amarettini (2.50 euros), cornetti (3.50 euros), mostaccioli (3.90 euros) and cannoli (4.90 euros). Other sweet pastries come from the cake factory in Sankt Augustin, e.g. almond cookies (three euros each).