Espresso bar in the Münster The "La Roc Espressobar" opens in the basilica
Bonn · A cafe has opened in the former Infopoint of the Münsterbasilika - a long-cherished wish of the late city dean Wolfgang Picken. The "La Roc Espressobar" serves coffee specialities. There are also plans for outdoor seating on the roof terrace.
The people of Bonn included the Münster basilica in their city seal in the 13th century, and since then the church in the centre of Bonn has been the oldest and largest landmark. However, it took a few centuries before a restaurant was opened inside.
It was a long-cherished wish of city dean Wolfgang Picken, who passed away in January this year. La Roc Espressobar has now opened in the former Infopoint of the basilica, directly opposite the goose fountain. The name is made up of the first letters of the first names of the two owners, Lais Etemadi and Rocco Lo Bartolo.
"Our philosophy is a classic Italian espresso bar, where you can of course stay a little longer," explains Etemadi, a trained hotel manager. The 54-year-old father of two has been running Lais Espressostudio in Siegburg's Holzgasse for almost nine years.
The small, cosy space (seating for ten) in La Roc impresses with its interplay of the cathedral's stone walls and stone pillars with solid oak wood, smart oak panels and cognac-coloured leather stools. The terrace in front of the building currently has 24 seats, but is soon to be expanded to 40 seats. A unique outdoor seating area is planned on the roof terrace directly above the dining room, with a view of the Goose Fountain, probably with ten more seats. "I'm looking to start there in August or September," says Etemadi.
The coffee specialities are prepared in an Italian portafilter machine (Nuova Simonelli) using roasts from Piazza Venezia in Bonn-Dransdorf, which are roasted especially for La Roc Espressobar (espresso 2.60 euros, caffè crema 3.30 euros, cappuccino 3.60 euros). The three types of roast, including decaffeinated, are also on sale (500 grams for 12.50 euros and one kilogramme for 19.90 euros). Alcoholic drinks will soon be available to order, including Italian beer, long drinks and wines.
Italian pastries from Pasticceria San Marco in Neuss will also be on offer. The dolci start at 1.60 euros, including pistacchio (two euros), pignolate (2.10 euros), nocello (2.40 euros), amarettini (2.50 euros), cornetti (3.50 euros), mostaccioli (3.90 euros) and cannoli (4.90 euros). Other sweet pastries come from the cake factory in Sankt Augustin, e.g. almond cookies (three euros each).
Info: La Roc Espressobar im Münster, Gangolfstr. 14, 53111 Bonn city centre, www.instagram.com/larocespressobar/, Tel. (0171) 47 10 160. Open Mon-Sat 10-18h, Sun 11-18h, no closing day
(Original text: Hagen Haas, Translation: Jean Lennox)