2023 outdoor swimming season in the Ahr, Rhine and Sieg region: The lack of staff has these consequences for bathers

OVERVIEW

HallenFreizeitBad Bornheim (Rilkestraße 3, 53332 Bornheim): Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; day ticket prices: adults 6.90 euros, children up to 18 and students (up to 26) 4.60 euros, www.hallenfreizeitbad.de

Monte Mare Rheinbach (Münstereifeler Straße 69, 53359 Rheinbach), scheduled to open at the beginning of June; then daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; day ticket prices: children up to one metre tall free of charge, children and teenagers 3 euros, adults 5 euros, www.monte-mare.de

Freibad Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (Am Schwimmbad 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler), open since 21 May daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday 7.30 a.m.-7 p.m.; prices day ticket: children up to five years free, children and young people between six and 17 pay 2.50 euros, adults 4.50 euros, www.bad-neuenahr-ahrweiler.de

Freibad Remagen (Goethestraße 1, 53424 Remagen), open since 6 May daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m. except Mondays and Wednesdays, when it is currently closed; day ticket prices: children and young people 3 euros, adults 6 euros, www.remagen.de

Lemmerz-Freibad Königswinter (Oberweingartenweg 1, 53639 Königswinter), open from 27 May from Monday-Friday 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; day ticket prices: rates have not yet been finalised, www.schwimmtreff-koenigswinter.de

Freibad Sankt Augustin (Husarenstraße 51, 53757 Sankt Augustin), open from 3 June from Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday; during the summer holidays probably Wednesday and Thursday from 6.30 a.m.; day ticket prices: children up to five years free, children and young people from six to 17 years 2 euros, adults 4 euros, www.sankt-augustin.de

Oktopus Siegburg (Zeithstraße 110, 53721 Siegburg): open since 20 May from Monday-Friday 9.30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; prices day ticket: children up to five years free, children and young people from six to 16 years 2.50 euros, adults 4 euros, www.oktopus-siegburg.de

Aggua Troisdorf (Aggerdamm 22, 53840 Troisdorf): expected to open daily 9 a.m.-1 p.m. from the summer holidays (22 June); day ticket prices: children up to 90 centimetres free, children and young people up to 16 years 4 euros, adults 5.50 euros, www.aggua.de

Grafenwerth Freizeitbad (Grafenwerth Island, 53604 Bad Honnef): open from 27 May Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; daily ticket prices: children under 3 free, children over 3, youths, students and trainees 2.50 euros, adults 5 euros (price increase of 25 percent due to energy costs),