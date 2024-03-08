Memorial held on March 7 The legacy of peace of the Remagen Bridge
Remagen · On March 7, 1945, U.S. troops captured the bridge at Remagen, which spanned the Rhine River. This marked the beginning of the final stage of the Second World War. The lessons learned from this time were remembered in a memorial service.
It is a moving legacy: "Let us work for peace every day with our hearts and minds. Let us all begin with ourselves." These were the words from Hans Peter Kürten, the former mayor of Remagen and initiator of the peace museum housed in the pillars of the "Bridge at Remagen”. He died two years ago at the age of 93. The bridge, which was so important for the outcome of World War II, was found to be surprisingly still intact by the 9th U.S. Armored Division on March 7, 1945, allowing them to capture it. The Wehrmacht (German Army) had tried to destroy the strategically important bridge several times - without success. "Perhaps this prevented the dropping of an atomic bomb on Germany," Kürten told the General-Anzeiger shortly before his death. The war was decisively shortened since the bridge, while still intact, made it possible for Allied troops to pass over the Rhine and advance more quickly.
Demolition charges had been prepared for a long time
It was not only the German Wehrmacht that had attempted to destroy the bridge in vain. British and American airmen also had the structure in their sights. The reason: there were still numerous Wehrmacht units on the left bank of the Rhine that were to be prevented from retreating to the right bank. For Hitler's opponents, however, the river was the last major natural obstacle before reaching the Ruhr region. From there - so the thinking went - large parts of Nazi Germany could be overrun. The British and American forces therefore changed their strategy: instead of destroying the bridge, it became more important to preserve it at all costs in order to be able to advance the U.S. troops quicker.
The Wehrmacht also knew this: at the beginning of March 1945, the railroad bridge between Remagen and the town of Erpel on the other side of the river was to be prepared for demolition. Special demolition charges were there for this purpose. It had already been taken into account during the construction of the Ludendorff Bridge (the official name of the bride at Remagen) because it had been built in the middle of the First World War for military purposes. It was to be used so they could quickly transport troops to the west - towards France. According to various historical sources, 600 kilograms of TNT were deposited to be used for the demolition but only half of the explosives actually detonated. When a U.S. strike force saw that the bridge was still standing on March 7, contrary to expectations, an attack was prepared. Around midday, more and more American tanks and machine-gunners rolled up and took the right bank of the Rhine while under constant fire.
Contrary to expectations, the remote detonation failed
"At around 2 p.m., the German soldiers detonated the first explosive charge: However, only a two-meter-deep hole with a diameter of seven meters was torn into the bridge ramp on the left bank of the Rhine," says Hans Peter Kürten in his memoirs. He goes on to say: "This did not stop the U.S. soldiers: Three platoons of infantrymen began to cross the 400-meter-long bridge in a hail of bullets from the enemy - knowing that its destruction was imminent." The remote detonation had failed. A little later, there was a crash: a German officer triggered a reserve fuse at the bridgehead on the right bank of the Rhine. The 4500-ton steel bridge rose from its bearings and sank again. Although damaged, it was still passable. The 9th Armored Division and 8,000 men crossed the Rhine to move towards the Reich capital Berlin. Three U.S. divisions made it across the Rhine at Remagen. To the north and south of Erpel, they secured three sections of the right bank of the Rhine, and a heavy-duty pontoon bridge was erected.
When the bridge collapsed, American soldiers were killed
Kürten said in 2020 to the General-Anzeiger: "For the Wehrmacht, the capture of the Remagen Bridge was of course a strategic disaster." It sought out those responsible for the military fiasco and a court martial was set up to punish the alleged "serious breach of duty in the field". The accusation was that the enemy should never have been allowed to cross the Rhine. Ultimately, it was about deterrence. The war was to be fought to the last bullet. Anyone who evaded this order was dragged before the court martial.
For another ten days, the bridge at Remagen withstood the strain of tanks, cannons and trucks despite its severe damage: then it finally collapsed - killing at least 30 American soldiers.
(Orig. text: Victor Francke / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)