Memorial held on March 7 The legacy of peace of the Remagen Bridge

The Wehrmacht also knew this: at the beginning of March 1945, the railroad bridge between Remagen and the town of Erpel on the other side of the river was to be prepared for demolition. Special demolition charges were there for this purpose. It had already been taken into account during the construction of the Ludendorff Bridge (the official name of the bride at Remagen) because it had been built in the middle of the First World War for military purposes. It was to be used so they could quickly transport troops to the west - towards France. According to various historical sources, 600 kilograms of TNT were deposited to be used for the demolition but only half of the explosives actually detonated. When a U.S. strike force saw that the bridge was still standing on March 7, contrary to expectations, an attack was prepared. Around midday, more and more American tanks and machine-gunners rolled up and took the right bank of the Rhine while under constant fire.