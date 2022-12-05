Energy saving : The lights are going out in Königswinter

A motorist puts on the high beams in Königswinter's Hauptstraße after streetlights went out at night due to a technical error in early November. From Tuesday, 6 December, they will now go out at night as scheduled. Foto: GA/Lydia Schauff

Königswinter It has taken weeks of preparation to switch off the streetlights at night in Königswinter at pre-determined streets and places. The time has come this week.

On the night of Tuesday, 6 December, streetlights in Königswinter will go out at night for the first time, according to a press release. Between midnight and 5 a.m., the lights will be switched off in defined areas in the coming weeks. Streetlamps that go out at night are marked with a red banderole. In consultation with the police and the public order office, it was decided where switching off the lights is justifiable in terms of road safety.

Parking lights must be switched on

According to the city, the night-time switching off of the streetlights will be carried out for an indefinite period of time. And there is something else to consider: "If a streetlight is equipped with a 'streetlight ring', according to the Road Traffic Act, motorists must switch on their parking lights when parking their vehicle in this area within built-up areas," says the City's announcement. Motorbikes, mopeds, e-bikes, bicycles and single-axle trailers must also be appropriately illuminated and recognisable when parked on the street. The obligation does not apply on footpaths and cycle paths.

According to the city, switching off the lights at night should reduce electricity consumption by 50 per cent. At the beginning of November, residents in the main street in Königswinter's old town already got a taste of how dark it gets when the streetlights go out. Due to a technical problem, the streets were dark for several days in a row.

The lights will remain on at night at pedestrian crossings, in pedestrian subways, at dangerous street intersections and junctions, at the bus stations in Oberpleis and Ittenbach and at the transfer stops to the city railway line 66.