Tips for spring: The most beautiful cycle routes in and around Bonn

The Rhenish Apple Route leads around Bonn through the largest fruit and vegetable growing region in North Rhine-Westphalia. The cycle loop stretches along the left bank of the Rhine for a total of 124 kilometres. Passing orchards and fields of vegetables, the cycle route leads through Alfter, Bornheim and Swisttal, among other places, before turning back towards Bonn after Meckenheim. You can plan your own individual route as there are many alternatives. There’s some great scenery here, especially in spring when the fruit trees are in blossom and in autumn during the harvest. There are twelve “adventure stations” along the route, all about agriculture and the cultural landscape.