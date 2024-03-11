Tips for spring The most beautiful cycle routes in and around Bonn
Bonn · Once the weather improves, the Bonn region is ideal for a cycle tour. Here’s an overview of the most beautiful cycle routes between the Rhine and Sieg rivers.
Rhenish Apple Route
The Rhenish Apple Route leads around Bonn through the largest fruit and vegetable growing region in North Rhine-Westphalia. The cycle loop stretches along the left bank of the Rhine for a total of 124 kilometres. Passing orchards and fields of vegetables, the cycle route leads through Alfter, Bornheim and Swisttal, among other places, before turning back towards Bonn after Meckenheim. You can plan your own individual route as there are many alternatives. There’s some great scenery here, especially in spring when the fruit trees are in blossom and in autumn during the harvest. There are twelve “adventure stations” along the route, all about agriculture and the cultural landscape.
Rhine Cycle Route
If you like long bike rides, the Rhine Cycle Route offers the opportunity to explore Germany's longest river and its surroundings. The route is 1,320 kilometres long in total. It runs over five stages from Bad Honnef to Emmerich on the Dutch border. You will cycle along both banks of the Rhine on predominantly well-developed, cycle-friendly and uniformly signposted routes. For a day trip, however, the first stage of the route is ideal, passing Drachenfels and the castles of Augustusburg and Falkenlust in Brühl on the way to Cologne.
Further information: www.nrw-tourismus.de/rheinradweg
Sieg cycle path
The Sieg cycle path follows the river of the same name from Windeck to the mouth of the Rhine in Bonn. The 64-kilometre route is divided into three stages and is easily manageable with children as there are no major inclines and it’s away from road traffic. The 14-kilometre route from Siegburg to Blankenberg is ideal for a short half-day trip. The entire route leads through green Sieg floodplains, the river is almost always in sight and is not only an eye-catcher and photo motif, but also a wonderful for both relaxation and adventure.
Further information: www.naturregion-sieg.de/radweg-sieg
Roman cycle tour
You can also follow in the footsteps of the Romans by bike. On the 15-kilometre circular route designed by the city of Bonn, everything revolves around the history of the city in Roman times. Old ovens, gravestones, church ruins, cranes and monuments from a bygone era await along the way.
Further information can be found here.
Moated castle route
Various sections of the moated castle route run through the district on the left bank of the Rhine. The entire route connects a total of 120 castles and palaces between Bonn, Cologne and Aachen over a total distance of over 470 kilometres. You can turn the 8-day route into day trips.
The consequences of the floods in July 2021 have been eliminated on most of the moated castle route. However, there are still detours and some damage on stages 2a and 2b.
Further information: www.die-wasserburgen-route.de
"Witches' ride" through the Voreifel
This 60-kilometre circular route brings the history of witch-hunts in the region to life: it leads from Bonn via Alfter, Rheinbach and Swisttal. The start and end point is Bonn's market square. In the period between 1600 and 1650, witch trials took place in the Voreifel region between Bonn and Rheinbach - as elsewhere. The stops on the tour lead to various places associated with the persecution of witches. One of the witch prisons can be visited on the tour in Rheinbach, in the "Witches' Tower".
Museum route
The museum route takes you on a short cultural trip through Bonn. The route runs for around twelve kilometres along Bonn's museum landscape. The circular route starts and ends at the market square and guides cyclists along the Museumsmeile where they can stop at the Haus der Geschichte, the Koenig Research Museum or the Bundeskunsthalle. The estimated journey time is one hour.
Agger-Sülz cycle path
In the wide and flat floodplain landscapes, there are hardly any hills to climb. Over a distance of around 42 kilometres, you cycle along the lower reaches of the rivers Agger, Sülz and Sieg. The starting and finishing points are Rösrath and Overath railway stations, which can be easily reached by regional train 25. In Sankt Augustin there is a connection to the Sieg cycle path with a continuation in the direction of Bonn or Hennef.
Rheindorf route
The Rheindorf route is 13 kilometres long and takes you along the Rhine and the Lower Sieg recreational area. The route offers nature and cultural-historical sights, such as the Roman cargo crane, the Jewish cemetery or the double church of St. Maria and St. Clemens in Bonn.
Route Federal Quarter and Bad Godesberg
Bonn's federal district and the lively and historic district of Bad Godesberg can be explored on a circular route of around 20 kilometres. The route starts and ends at the Godesburg, leads into the centre of Godesberg to the Redoute, along the Rhine to the Posttower and UN Campus as well as to Palais Schaumburg and Villa Hammerschmidt.
(Original text: Johanna Lübke and Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)