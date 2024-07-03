Exclusive properties and their estate agents The most expensive homes in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · The priciest homes in Bonn and the surrounding area are currently listed for several million euros. But what makes these high-end properties so special, and who are the buyers? Some real estate agents provide insights into this exclusive world.
Major cities like Bonn are highly sought after as residential locations. On property portals such as Immoscout and Immowelt, all kinds of properties are available for rent and purchase across various price ranges. However, the so-called “luxury properties,” which only a few can afford, stand out. Bonn has a small selection of luxury properties currently for sale, including Gründerzeit houses in the Südstadt, new builds with views of the Rhine, and historic villas. These properties are priced up to 4.2 million euros. But what characterises these high-end properties, what is the demand for such houses, and who are the potential buyers? Several estate agents have shared insights into this exclusive niche with the General-Anzeiger and talk about how they market these unique homes.
In Bonn's Südstadt district, for example, a two-party house was recently listed for 2.1 million euros. According to the overseeing estate agent, Hans-Jürgen Ewald, the property did not stay on the market for long before a buyer showed strong interest and the listing was deactivated. Ewald says the high price of Gründerzeit and Jugendstil houses is determined by their location and special features. The demand for such properties aligns with current market conditions. Among the interested parties for the house were many enthusiasts of Gründerzeit and Jugendstil architecture. “People invest in such houses consciously and purposefully because they appreciate features like high ceilings and the distinctiveness of the architecture from that era,” Ewald stated.
Buyers typically bring substantial equity and sometimes opt for financing for tax reasons. According to Ewald, most interested parties are domestic, although some come from the Netherlands. Occasionally, they are retired "returnees" who left the Rhineland decades ago and now wish to return to their hometown.
Mediterranean home for 3 million euro
A Mediterranean-style home in Niederkassel-Mondorf is currently listed on Immoscout for 3 million euros. The property spans 752 square meters, with the house offering a living space of 338.4 square meters. According to Benjamin Westphal, an agent at VR-Immobilien Bonn Rhein-Sieg, the location by the Rhine is particularly attractive to potential buyers. Compared to other properties in different price ranges, demand for this home is lower. Westphal attributes this not just to the price but also to the highly individual preferences in this price category: "The potential buyer must appreciate the Mediterranean style," Westphal explains. The listing was posted around Easter. The sales period for such properties varies significantly; sometimes it is quick, but other times the process can stretch over several months. Potential buyers are mainly people living in the region who are looking to move to Bonn. Unlike average earners who often rely on financing when buying a house, luxury property buyers typically have the funds readily available.
Villa in Sankt Augustin for 4.2 million euros
A villa in Sankt Augustin is also listed on Immoscout. The property, with a living space of 358 square meters and a plot of 4407 square meters, is priced at 4,226,000 euros. For potential buyers, the uniqueness of the property is the main appeal, according to an anonymous real estate agent. The search for a house in this price range is primarily driven by the specific requirements of the prospective buyers. A few years ago, during the low-interest phase, it took three to six months to sell such properties. Now, the average sales time is six to twelve months, although demand remains similar to lower-priced segments.
Modern new builds more popular than Gründerzeit houses
Overall, most buyers in the Bonn region are increasingly less interested in older and Gründerzeit houses. According to the agent, modern, square new builds with high ceilings are currently more in demand.
The Margarethenhof on Margarethenhöhe in Königswinter is also up for sale right now. The former seat of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation can be purchased for 4.9 million euros. However, this property is not a residential home.
Original text: Celina Baumann
Translation: Jean Lennox