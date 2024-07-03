Exclusive properties and their estate agents The most expensive homes in and around Bonn

A Mediterranean-style home in Niederkassel-Mondorf is currently listed on Immoscout for 3 million euros. The property spans 752 square meters, with the house offering a living space of 338.4 square meters. According to Benjamin Westphal, an agent at VR-Immobilien Bonn Rhein-Sieg, the location by the Rhine is particularly attractive to potential buyers. Compared to other properties in different price ranges, demand for this home is lower. Westphal attributes this not just to the price but also to the highly individual preferences in this price category: "The potential buyer must appreciate the Mediterranean style," Westphal explains. The listing was posted around Easter. The sales period for such properties varies significantly; sometimes it is quick, but other times the process can stretch over several months. Potential buyers are mainly people living in the region who are looking to move to Bonn. Unlike average earners who often rely on financing when buying a house, luxury property buyers typically have the funds readily available.